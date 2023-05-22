Ask Gail Nicholls what it took to get her Red Bug Barn into the new location on Elliott Road in Richburg, and she answers with characteristic directness: “Prayer.”
That’s not surprising to anyone who knows Gail Nichols. What is perhaps surprising is how long it took to get to this point.
During the groundbreaking in November of 2021, Nichols and contractor Maria Hedgpath optimistically estimated the building would be complete in six or seven months.
It took a little longer than that.
“First we had to fight Covid, then we had to fight re-doing a loan, because the banks were so skittish. Then there was no steel for the beams (in the building) and then we couldn’t find ingredients for the concrete. It was one thing after another,” Gail said.
Back during the groundbreaking, Gail said, “When we originally opened the store, (at the old Barn location) I never dreamed that I would fill it up and overflow it, but now we are out of every inch of space – every inch is being used. We just want to grow, and to grow, we needed somewhere to grow to.”
The new location is superior from the old Quonset hut in several ways, Nicholls pointed out.
“We added industrial boot, and we actually have a boot van under construction, that will go out and offer work boots to people working in the industries in Chester County.
“We added more “dog stuff”. We added leashes, life jackets and harnesses.
“We have an outdoors self-serve dog wash coming that is being custom built in the Netherlands. It will be like a car wash, where you put your money in to wash your car,” she said. There’s also an old-fashioned coin-operated ride out in front of the store.
She said there is also an extended selection of “cat stuff” because no one around the area has any items for cats.
The Red Bug expansion includes a small gardening tool section, “just stuff that you might need locally, and you don’t have to drive around to get it,” she said.
She has added a special pen that will hold rescue cats. Customers will be able to come in and check out some rescue cats for adoption. There will also be a rescue building added to the property and there is a companion 1,500 sq. ft. rental space, for a small business that might want to locate next to the barn.
The Red Bug Barn is open six days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., featuring some additional evening hours. The store is closed on Wednesdays. Call 803-789-3011 for details.