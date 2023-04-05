BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Bishopville Police Department Chief J.D. Dellinger said two local men have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident March 26 that left one person dead.
Zayquawn Malik Jones, 19, and Robert Don Peoples Jr., 23, both with an address on Woodward Street, were arrested Tuesday, March 28. The two are charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The arrests come after a shooting incident that happened around 1 a.m. at the Young’s convenience store on North Main Street, Dellinger said. “When we arrived, there was one individual who was deceased on the scene,” he said.
Lee County Coroner said 21-year-old De’Arvion Hickman died after being shot several times outside of the convenience store.
“We contacted SLED to assist in the investigation,” Dellinger said. “Through our investigation, we were able to identify the two individuals involved in the shooting and locate them. And they did know the victim.”
In addition, Dellinger said during the investigation, officers executed search warrants for two residences on Woodward Street. “When we went out initially, officers noticed a group of people standing around behind a nearby residence on Woodward Street, and when they saw officers, they threw down guns,” he said. “We realized we needed to get another search warrant for that location, as well.”
Officers recovered numerous weapons, including an assault rifle, an assault pistol, multiple handguns “and at least one large capacity drum magazine,” Dellinger said. “There were also drugs located and more arrests will be announced on gun and drug charges.”
Earlier on the night of the shooting in town, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Elmore Road in the county in reference to a man being shot.
Carlton Burris, 28, of Bishopville died at a Hartsville hospital as a result of a gunshot wound, Logan said.
Both Sheriff Simon and Chief Dellinger are working closely together to see if the murders are related.
Simon said his office is asking for the public’s help in solving that murder. “There were probably 30 people there at the time the shooting occurred but everyone says they didn’t see anything,” he said. “We can’t get anyone to give us a statement so we’re waiting on ballistics results and hoping that someone will step up and do the right thing. We thought we had our feet on good solid ground yesterday and someone was going to step up to the plate and give us a statement but that didn’t happen.”
If you have any information about the murder of Carlton Burris, you can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.