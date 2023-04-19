(This issue of the Lee County Observer begins a series of some memories of my life as a teacher in a variety of positions. You may find it interesting to compare/contrast your education experiences — and those of your senior friends — with mine, especially during the early years of my calling.)
Monday, December 1, 1959. The first school day after Thanksgiving. I was a new graduate. “That’s Andy,” Mrs. Wanza Davis whispered as she pointed to the boy climbing into the classroom through the unlocked window. “His buddy Bradley (children’s names are pseudonyms) was sent to juvenile school last week. This one has been given one more chance. You won’t have him very long.”
I watched as Andy pulled the window down behind him. It was cold outside, and he might have wanted to come in to be warm. “Andy, meet your new teacher, Mr. Culyer.”
His response was polite but distant. He was not fond of teachers, and at least one of them subsequently appeared to have reciprocated the feeling. The previous year’s teacher had written in his cumulative record: “There’s something strange about Andy. I think it’s his Indian background.” (I read it much later.)
While he was a noisy fellow, I was never to hear any war whoops or see any bows and arrows and concluded that she stereotyped all whom we now call Native Americans or First Americans. It wasn’t long before I concluded that there was something strange about his former teacher.
Mrs. Davis left me to fend for myself. “Come get me if you need me.” I wasn’t sure whether that comment was her assessment of Andy or of my possible inability to deal with him and his gang. In any case, she and her high heels clippety-clipped up the stairs from what some of my colleagues called the dungeon. I was alone with my first project.
Both Andy and I were at school early, so we talked — or at least made a feeble attempt. I took the logical step, asking him about the class and how things worked. A Niagara Falls of initial comments, “Here’s chalk when you want to write on the board. That board on your desk is the board of education. Do you know what it’s for? Mrs. Purvis is going to have a baby. Do you know her?” Then he lapsed into strained silence.
“What’s the first thing you do in the morning?” I needed to get the day started right.
“You mean after I get up?” He hesitated and then grinned.
“No, smart boy. When school starts.”
“Well, the bell rings, and everyone comes in. We say the Pledge of Allegiance, and you take up milk money for recess. It’s two cents a bottle. Then you count to see how many people are going to eat in the lunchroom and collect their money. Then we get started.”
“How many people are in the class?”
“Don’t you know? You’re the teacher. How old are you anyhow?”
“How old do you think I am?” I parried, wondering whether I should answer his question or not. Would it lead to other questions, more personal?
He tried to prime the pump. “You don’t look real old — maybe 30 or 40.”
“Close enough.” Then, to change the subject, “Do we start with reading or arithmetic first?”
Before the conversation ground to a complete halt, a teacher whose room was across the hall stuck her head in the doorway and introduced herself. “I’m Mrs. Patterson. Mrs. Purvis and I had our restroom breaks at the same time. They have to be exactly at 10:10 so we won’t interfere with the breaks of the other teachers.
Mrs. Purvis didn’t like to handle the boys, so we agreed that she would go into the girls’ bathroom for both of our classes. I would take care of both groups of boys.” Then she confided, “I always propped the outer door open with my foot. The boys couldn’t cause problems because that would make too much noise, and they were afraid that I would actually go in.” She told me to go in with them and keep them quiet so they could do what they needed to do and leave. I nodded acquiescence. “I’ll tap on your door when we’re ready. Remember, it’s 10:10 on the dot.” She disappeared as the bell sounded, and the herd stampeded down the hall, some of them brushing past me.
Apparently everyone in the class knew where to sit. After we stood and said the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag, I opened Mrs. Purvis’ black roll book with the names of the students printed in alphabetical order. She had not left a seating chart.
Probably she knew where they sat. I turned to the back of the roll book and sketched columns and rows of spaces. One by one, I went down the rows and filled in the names.
“Shorty,” volunteered one lad.
“Is that your real name?”
“No, but that’s what everyone calls me.”
“What’s your real name?”
“Duffy, but I want to be called Shorty.”
I wrote Duffy and in parentheses (Shorty).