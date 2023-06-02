he Good Samaritan Medical Clinic (GSMC) is very pleased to announce a Grant Award of $50,000 from the Chester Healthcare Foundation, for the support of providing primary care medical services to the low-income uninsured in Chester County.
With a county uninsured rate of over 16%, the foundation is instrumental in helping more than 1,000 residents receive medical services at the GSMC free clinic each year, who otherwise have no such access.
The grant covers doctor/nurse care, medications, referral, physical therapy and this award will especially aid the clinic in adding part-time clinical support and in meeting a critical need: support for providing specialty-care services otherwise unavailable to our patients.
“As they are a critical clinic benefactor, we especially appreciate the ongoing support of the Chester Healthcare Foundation,” said clinic executive director John Hart. “Without their most generous help over the years, more than 1,000 uninsured people would be without even basic health care. We could not make it without the foundation’s support both funding-wise and in other ongoing ways. The help for specialty care is especially appreciated.”
The Good Samaritan Medical Clinic is a nonprofit facility serving Chester County’s low-income, uninsured residents. Open since 2002 and now located at 139 Church Street in Chester, the clinic has provided free primary care to more than 4,800 patients during its 20-year existence.