Jerry McDaniel, 79, of Bishopville, SC, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 after a long fought battle with cancer. Jerry was a beloved companion and husband to Veronica (Roni) McDaniel for 40 years. He was a loving father to Robyn Best (predeceased), Billy McDaniel and Steve McDaniel. He had 6 granddaughters and many great-grandchildren.
Jerry was born on Oct. 26, 1943 to the late George and Ethel McDaniel in Java, VA. He was the youngest of 10 children.
Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Spring Garden High School in Chatham, VA. In 1966, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably for three years. After his discharge, he went on to pursue a long career in construction as a heavy equipment operator and supervisor from which he retired in 2008.
A memorial service celebrating Jerry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2023 at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home in Sumter, SC. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m.
The eulogy will be delivered by Henry McDaniel.