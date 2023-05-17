Lee County seniors can now apply for vouchers to be used at local farmers markets.
To qualify, you:
Must be 60 or older with a low income
Provide proof of identity (driver’s license or ID card)
Provide proof that you live in Lee County
You must apply in person to receive these benefits.
Applicants may designate an Authorized Representative (AR) to apply on his/her behalf if the senior is unable to apply in-person. An AR may apply and pick up SFMNP checks on behalf of a maximum of two individuals in addition to themselves. An AR must present their own photo ID, copy of the applicant’s I.D. (physical copy or image), and written/signed permission.
You can apply for these vouchers on the following dates and at these locations:
June 8 — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Chappell Park Gymnasium,397 Chappell Dr., Bishopville
June 8 — 12-2 p.m., Springhill Community Center, 137 Shiver Pond Rd., Rembert
June 9 — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Lee County Council on Aging, 51 Wilkinson Rd., Bishopville