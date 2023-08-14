The Chester County Sheriff's Office has announced that applications for the 2023 Citizens Academy are now open. This is an incredible opportunity for citizens to get an inside look at Law Enforcement and immerse themselves in a unique learning experience.
The Citizens Academy will begin on September 12th, 2023 and run til October 24th, 2023. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 p.m. To 8 p.m. Free food will be provided each week for the duration of the program.
During the academy, participants will have the privilege of engaging with a diverse range of topics taught by experienced Law Enforcement professionals. Participants will also have the opportunity to actively participate in various activists that allow them to step into the shoes of CCSO Deputies.
At the end of the program, each participant will be awarded a certificate as recognition of their dedication and commitment. A graduation ceremony will be held during the final class to celebrate their accomplishments.
Please note that class space is limited to 20 people, so don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity. If you or someone you know is interested, the CCSO encourages you to apply today at https://form.jotform.com/223124579067055.