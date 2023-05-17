Dear Editor,
I would like to thank Grady Brown for his decades of service to Lee County and Bishopville. Many years ago, my dad, Bob Law, supported Grady in his first election and I supported him in this election.
Public service and civic volunteering are sometimes thankless endeavors. We are all indebted to our elected officials for their hard work.
The efficient management of our city and the projects that Mayor Brown and the current council initiated will benefit our community for years to come. We wish Mayor-elect Giddings and the new council the best and hope they continue to build on that progress.
I also hope the acrimony brought into our community by this election will end.
Sincerely,
Robert Law