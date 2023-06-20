Chester players would like for pickleball to catch on
In the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center, five players use wooden paddles to volley what looks like one of those plastic balls with holes in it ball back and forth over a net that looks lower than your average tennis net. Their game is pickleball, and they wish more people knew about it and were interested in participating.
What’s pickleball? To the untrained observer who watches a match or two, the game looks like what would result if ping-pong and tennis had a baby.
Pickleball player Gail Rogers said the game is a mix between tennis and ping-pong. She is one of the group that plays the game regularly, three times a week.
“The way pickleball got started at the Center, there was a clinic here in January. I was here for an exercise class, and I stopped in and saw the clinic and I thought I’d always wanted to learn how to do that. And from there, we stated to get people to play,” she said. She began with player Barbara Wise and then they began recruiting others. There is now a small dedicated group that plays a couple of times a week. One player, Katricka McClurkin, hits the courts after she does her water aerobics at the center.
“People would stop in and see us playing and we begged and borrowed for anyone to play with us, and that’s how it got started,” Gail Rogers said.
Janet Schumacher said she and her husband Jack heard about pickleball where her sister played in Arizona.
“We heard they were starting a pickleball game here, and we said, ‘we don’t want to play tennis, and we were looking for something besides exercising and swimming.”
Katricka McClurkin said starting in pickleball seemed intimidating at first, and she didn’t know if she would be able to keep up with all of the running, “but once you get into it, and everybody here works with everybody, you can get into it and enjoy it. And you get to meet some new people,” she said.
To play the game, you need a paddle, which can be made of wood or other composition materials, a pickleball and a net. The Aquatics and Fitness Center provides the equipment for players, so all they have to bring is their enthusiasm and their normal workout clothes.
A membership to the Fitness Center is recommended, but you can get a “day pass” for $10 (or $5 for children).
Rogers explained the court is divided into four quadrants, two close to the net (this area is called “the kitchen”) and two farther away, known as the service court. The game is typically played in doubles, to use a tennis term, or you can play singles, but, “That’s a lot more running,” one player said. The player serving steps to one of the far corners of the court and serves crosscourt diagonally to the player across the net. After the ball is served, it has to bounce one time before the serve can be returned.
“To begin with, the serving team’s server starts on the line in the right hand corner. They hit the ball over to the left hand corner across the net. You can hit a ball back that bounces into the kitchen, but you can’t stand in the kitchen and hit a ball back that’s in the air,” Rogers explained.
The game is played by people of all ages, and there is a U.S. Pickleball Association and an International Federation of Pickleball. Gail Rogers said it is the fastest growing sport in the United States. .
“There are lots of people playing this – in our area, it seems to be older people, though we’ve had some of the guys that came to play pickup basketball (the pickleball court shares space with the basketball court at the Center) play with us,” Gail Rogers said.
Janet Schumacher pointed out this game has been played for 20 years in places like Surprise, Arizona, where they took old tennis courts and converted them to pickleball courts, something she would like to see the City of Chester Rec Department consider doing with the unused tennis courts in Wylie Park.
The group would love to introduce players of any age to the game at the Aquatics & Fitness Center, and they invite new players to join them on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning at 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Pickleball is fun the group says, give it a try and it might become the “bread and butter” of your recreation routine, and they’re not “gherkin” you around about that.