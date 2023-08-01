It was incorrectly reported in the July 26 issue that the developer refurbishing the Schlosburg building in downtown Chester is the Kuester Management Company. The actual company refurbishing the building is Kuester Commercial Real Estate. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
