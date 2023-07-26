BISHOPVILLE — Join a wildlife rehabilitation specialist from Black Creek Wildlife Center and meet some of the cutest animal ambassadors for our state! These animals are unreleaseable back into the wild for a number of reasons. Now, they serve their fellow critters by helping to teach humans about wildlife and how to keep wildlife WILD!
The program will be held Saturday, July 29 from 10-11 a.m. at the park’s Environmental Education Building.
Registration is required due to limited seating. To reserve a seat for this program, please visit our website: https://southcarolinaparks.com/lee/programs-and-events
Bring at least one item per person to donate to Black Creek Wildlife Center wildlife; new items requested include packs of paper towels, dog toys, scrub brushes, baby blankets, battery powered hand warmers, collapsible kennels, parvosol cleaner, “rescue” brand cleaner, lettuce (no iceberg lettuce please), kale, spinach, bokchoy, strawberries, radishes, sweet potatoes and chard.
All minors must be accompanied by an adult. No pets, please.
Lee State Park covers 2,839 acres of wetlands, sand hills and mixed pine-hardwood forests along the Lynches River in Lee County, four miles east of Bishopville. The park also features camping, hiking, picnicking, equestrian facilities and a boardwalk into the wetlands. For more information, go to www.SouthCarolinaParks.com\lee.