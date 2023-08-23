BISHOPVILLE — Two women have been arrested after being accused of attempting to bring drugs into Lee Correctional Institution during Sunday visitation.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections Inspector General, Stacie Garrett White, 34, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to a prisoner and resisting arrest.
Officials said White’s charges involved 77 grams of a substance that tested positive for marijuana concealed in clear plastic and tape inside her body.
Misha Cortory Gore, 37, of Columbia was charged with possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, providing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy. Her charges involve 31 grams of a white rock-like substance that tested positive for meth concealed in a condom inside her body.
Officials said the two cases are unrelated.