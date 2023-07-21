Helen Jane Green, 89, died Friday, July 14, 2023.
A daughter of the late Robert Green Sr. and the late Dora Hyatt Green, she was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, at White Oak AME Zion Church, with the Rev. Justin Barbour officiating, and burial in the church cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Carolyn Johnson, sons, John Dixon, O’Neal Green, Ronnie Green, Clyde Johnson, Steve Green; brother, Richard Green; sisters, Bernice Green Campbell, Bertha Mae Green, Dora Ann Lewis, Elaine Lynn, Lucinda Crawford; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home in charge; condolences: crawfh@comporium.net.