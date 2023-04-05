BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A Columbia woman has been arrested and charged with bringing contraband into Lee Correctional Institution.
In a press release, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Barbara Blackwell Smith, 39, was arrested in relation to an investigation into contraband coming into the prison.
On March 23, 2023 deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around Lee Correctional Institute in reference to a person attempting to introduce contraband into the facility using a drone. During the investigation, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle driven by Smith. During the traffic stop deputies found Smith to be in possession of packages of tobacco and drugs intended to go into the facility.
According to the release, deputies seized approximately 5 pounds of loose tobacco, 1,512 grams of marijuana, 94 grams of cocaine base (crack), 268 grams of methamphetamine, and 472 grams of heroin.
Smith has been charged with Introduction of Contraband, Criminal Conspiracy, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute. Smith is currently being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center awaiting bond.
At the time of her arrest, Smith was suspended from her job as a juvenile correctional officer at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the South Carolina Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General.