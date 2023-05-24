BISHOPVILLE — Willie Mae Reames of Lee County celebrated a milestone on Mother’s Day, turning 100 years old!
The day before her birthday, family and friends surprised Mrs. Reames with a “drive-by parade” to celebrate a lovely lady who is known as the “Mother of her community” in Lee County. The event had cars decorated with banners emblazoned with well wishes and birthday messages for Reames, who was born May 14, 1923, in Lee County to the late James and Viola Capers, the oldest and only girl of five children.
She was married to the Late Britton Reames Sr. Together they had nine children: James, Britton Jr., Lorine, Naomi, Joseph, Hosea, Evelyn, Betty and Carolyn. After marriage, Mrs. Reames joined New Zion AME where she is still a member.
Mrs. Reames has 35 grandchildren, 45 great-grands, and 18 great-great grands and has aided in the upbringing of them all. She is known for her loving spirit, beautiful smile and for making quilts, gardening, and making lye soap.
Grandson Traves Reames shared a photo of himself and his grandmother on Facebook, saying “Today is more than a celebration; it’s a triple milestone for our family! Yesterday I walked across the stage with not one but two (master’s degrees)! Today my grandmother turned 100 years old! She pushed me, prayed for me, cared for me and took/takes care of me! To know Willie Mae Reames is to know how it feels to be corrected, talked about and picked at, while being loved at the same time! I love you, Grandma! I did this for you! And Happy Mother’s Day!”
Mrs. Reames’ granddaughter, Valerie Moore, also shared some thoughts about her beloved grandmother.
“My grandmother taught me how to respect others, and she taught me that manners will take you farther than money,” Moore said. “She means the world to me and we have daily talks about life with her telling me about the good old days and how times have changed.”
Moore said she told her grandmother that “I pray that I live to see your age, and she always says, ‘Then just do right by people and keep living.’ ”
Spending time with her grandmother growing up, Moore learned how to make quilts and lye soap, “two of my grandmother’s favorite things to do,” she says. “I also would trim and polish her nails and comb her hair, frequently telling her, ‘Oh, you must be trying to find a boyfriend!’ and she would think that was the funniest thing, laughing and waving her hands at me.”
As long as she can remember, Moore’s grandmother, Willie Mae Reames, has been her granddaughter’s “true definition of a super hero. I could go on and on about her, but there are not enough hours in the day to tell our story because we have so many memories and many more memories yet to make,” she says.