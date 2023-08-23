BISHOPVILLE
The Lee Academy Cavalier community is paying tribute to someone who devoted many years of service to the local private school.
Laura Brown Latimer, who served 35 years as office manager at the school, passed away on Aug. 9 at the age of 100.
Lee Academy Head of School Brad Bochette and the school’s board of directors have established the Laura Latimer Scholarship Fund in her memory and to honor her many years of service to the academy’s students and families.
The scholarship will be given to a current Lee Academy student (or students) who has financial need and may struggle to attend otherwise, Bochette said.
“As we remember a true Cavalier lady full of class and wisdom, it is our hope that this scholarship will continue on in perpetuity as part of the Lee Academy Foundation as we honor the legacy that is Laura Latimer and the impact she had on our school,” Bochette said.
The school’s flag was flown at half mast last week to honor Latimer as well.
Lee Academy alumni shared their memories of a woman who was both beloved and respected.
Derek Smith wrote of Latimer, “Just a true sweetheart and steel magnolia, like my mother, women who made their way in a man’s world and didn’t need to raise their voices in quietly creating legacies of strong womanhood and the backbone of our society. Greatness and peace well earned, Miss Laura.”
Dr. Raymond Watkins, a member of the REL Class of 1984, said he can still can envision Mrs. Latimer sitting in the office typing away while proofing printed programs for special assemblies at the academy. “She always had a keen eye for perfect margins and spellings, reflecting her care for accuracy, another trait demonstrating her pride for the academy and desire to see it positively reflected before all who would come there,” he said.
And Wally DesChamps said if there was anyone who could possibly be the “consummate formidable Southern woman, Laura Latimer was that woman. She served as sort of the gatekeeper of Lee State Park Road, the team mom of Bishopville High School (especially for its baseball teams) with her two older boys in the 60s, and spent the last 30+ years of her career as the matriarch of [Robert E.] Lee Academy.”
In that role, Latimer served as a surrogate mom “to so many of us,” DesChamps said, “comforting us in the office during our fevers and tummy aches (real and imagined), sending cold shivers of fear with ‘that look’ when we were up to no good, and cheering us on in our successes whether it was something as simple as being the winner of the 4th grade spelling bee, wowing the crowd with our best clogging routine in a school talent show, or when we successfully made that last second game-saving play that brought home another Cavalier victory.”
And that was just from the student perspective. The teachers and staff, who were the “soldiers on the front lines,” may have technically reported to the Headmaster/Head-of-School, “but it was Laura Latimer who gave the final nod for everything from the purchase of classroom supplies to equipment on the playing field,” DesChamps said. “ She was the one who took the time to save yards and yards of adding machine paper just to re-wrap it back on the spool so she could use it again to help save funds…anything to help her beloved school stay open during some really lean years.”
Although he’s been away from Bishopville for a good many years, DesChamps tried to visit Mrs. Latimer when he was back home. “She always had a hug and a smile for me, would share some wonderful and vividly detailed stories that I’d long forgotten about my friends and me, and would give a tickled laugh about our youthful shenanigans (that weren’t necessarily laughable at the time),” he recalls. “Mrs. Latimer had a way of instantly reminding me why ‘home’ would always be home.”
When he learned that the powers-that-be had named the main, core campus building in her honor, DesChamps said his heart “overflowed with happiness; what a beautiful metaphorical tribute honoring someone who was content being in the school’s operational background while still being at the center of its success. And I think what made me happiest was that she was honored while she was alive and could receive te praise and tributes that poured in.”
On Feb. 4 of this year, Latimer turned 100 years old, receiving more than 200 birthday cards, along with flowers, visits and gifts. Her family shared a tribute to her in the Feb. 15 issue of the Observer that included what she attributed her longevity to.
Often her reply was, “Bishopville well water,” and her refrigerator was always well stocked with jugs of water from her “fountain of youth.”
“One hundred years on this earth is a wonderful run that the vast majority of us will never attain,” DesChamps said. “It’s even more rare to live that long and still have one’s wits and sense of humor remain as sharp as ever. She told me sometime around her 90th birthday that she could not understand why God was keeping her around…she’d be happy to ‘go’ at any time. However, she trusted God implicitly and gladly accepted whatever He had in store for her. While I only got to see her once every few years, I will miss my visits with her going forward. But, I have no doubt that she has already met with God, joined His choir, and made it her mission to make sure all the angels in Heaven have what they need to be happy and successful angels. I guess Heaven now has a formidable angel…and what an eternal blessing Heaven has gained!”
A devoted member of Bishopville Presbyterian Church, Latimer sang in the choir and served in many leadership capacities.
A celebration of life service was held August 13 at Bishopville Presbyterian Church.