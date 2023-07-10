It’s a tried and true technique to combine science with storytelling.
The concept of science as theater goes back beyond Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill Nye the Science Guy to a guy known to Boomers and older as Mr. Wizard. The science storytellers in Talewise are standing in the footsteps of these science theater giants, and recently, they brought their version of science-with-a-story (or story-with-science) to the Chester County Library as part of the Summer Reading Program.
The N&R caught up with Talewise performer Sarah Kepins as she prepared for the “Science Heroes” presentation, filling bottles with mysterious liquids and blowing up a huge beach ball shaped like a wide open eye. She has been with Talewise, previously known as the Science Tellers, for a couple of years. This is her second summer bringing the presentation to libraries.
She said the mission of Talewise is to, “bring theater to children who might not otherwise have had a chance to see it, to get them interested in science. I sometimes think school subjects are not always appealinkg to kids. With our show, science gets presented in a way that makes it easy for kids to understand and digest the scientific principles. It makes it fun, so they actually want to come out and learn,” she said.
“Talewise has a couple of different programs, but probably our most popular one is the summer reading program, which is based on the library theme (this year it is All Together Now). The story is about two characters, Penny and the Professor, and they go on an adventure. And based on the adventure they have, we do science experiments to show the kids some hands-on stuff, to show what different aspects of the adventure Penny and the Professor have,” explained Sarah
“We are going to do six different experiments, I need volunteers for all of them, so the kids get to help out. It’ll be lots of fun, and hopefully, everything goes according to plan.”
(P.S. It did, the show was a hit, the kids had fun and no one had more fun than Sarah.)