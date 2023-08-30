BISHOPVILLE — With heat indexes continuing to reach into the triple digits, Lee County Shared Hope, a nonprofit organization that operates the county’s homeless shelter, is trying to make sure the homeless have some ways to stay cool.
Shared Hope president and Bishopville Mayor Luke Giddings said the shelter is open every Friday from 5:30 until 8 p.m. for people to come in and take a shower and get a meal. He said between 15 and 20 people have been taking advantage of that on a fairly regular basis.
In addition, every day there is a cooler full of ice water and cold towels set out in front of the shelter, which is located on North Dennis Avenue. “We’re checking the cooler throughout the day during this heat to make sure we don’t run out,” Giddings said. “Also, we could use battery operated fans if folks would like to donate.”
There’s also food available for the homeless in several “Blessing Boxes” in town.