BISHOPVILLE — The S.C. Department of Corrections said a Summerville man was arrested after allegedly trying to fly contraband into Lee Correctional Institution using a drone on April 29.
According to a press release, Joshua B. Jordan, 31, was charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner.
Jordan’s charges involve attempting to fly a drone carrying contraband tobacco onto the prison yard.
At the time of his arrest, Jordan was out on bond for two previous incidents. In February 2022, he was charged with trafficking cocaine, providing contraband to prisoners and other charges involving drone drops at Lieber Correctional Institution. He was released on $25,000 bond.
In March 2022, he was charged with arson second degree after setting fire to the home of a contraband officer at Lieber. He was released on $200,000 bond.
The SCDC thanked the Lee County Sheriff’s office for its assistance in this arrest.