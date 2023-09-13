It’s Saturday morning here on the farm and our family has had our breakfast and we’re beginning to go about our daily chores.
My brother and I have been assigned to the 2-acre garden where we will seek out the pests eating the leaves on the tomatoes and hoe the grass. This assignment is always very interesting for we get to catch the big, long. green tomato worms.
Also, at the end of the garden is our farm’s watermelon patch. It’s a no-no for us to go into this field for the melons aren’t ready to harvest. But the temptation is just too much for us. We look around and our mother and father are not in sight. We carefully work ourselves toward the watermelon field and eye the largest one on the edge. We slowly work into the nearby cornfield and commence to crack it open when our father suddenly appears.
Now, we just knew that we are going to get our back-ends worked on, but our father sits down with us and we three have a feast! As he sits with us, he recalls the best watermelons he ever ate, the ones stolen from one of his parents’ patch.
We considered this one of those rare times when we were able to really get away with stealing our own family melons. We did not understand that our father knew we would steal those melons and keep the thievish tradition of raiding the family patch.
So it was with country folks here in the Lucknow Community.