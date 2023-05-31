Some girls wish and wait for their dreams to come true while other girls go out and make them come true!
Shakenya Ayasia Franklin, a senior at Crestwood High School in Sumter and the daughter of Shavia Luckey and granddaughter of Patricia Wilson of Bishopville, had a vision for the prom dress of her dreams. No off-the-rack dress for her! Shakenya decided she was going to design and create her own prom dress! And she did just that, sewing her own dress for her school’s May 13 prom.
Her cousin, Michelle Stadard, said Shakenya “strategically designed all of the elements of the dress herself, down to the gloves she wore and her brother Kendrick’s tie, which matched her outfit. And it was all perfect!”
The finished product was beautiful, classy and a dream come true but Shakenya will be the first to tell you it wasn’t easy.
“My dress-making process was a challenge from the very beginning until the end,” she says. “I’ve loved sewing since I was a little girl. My mom would buy me the kid-safe sewing machines and I would make pillows, gifts ,etc. I loved creating things like that.”
Around November of last year, Shakenya’s mom bought her a brand new sewing machine but by that time, the teenager was busy with other things in her life.
“I think I’d used it maybe twice since she bought it,” Shakenya says. “I didn’t pick up again until it was put in my spirit to create my own prom dress.”
So she researched the fabric and colors she wanted, finding what appealed to her. Excited when she got the fabric, Shakenya was nervous about starting on the dress but “still proceeded with the process,” she says.
And like many first attempts at trying something new, the dress-making didn’t go entirely to plan. “Actually, my first prototype of the dress was a complete fail,” Shakenya said. “I thought about giving up early on in the process but God kept speaking to me and telling me to continue.”
So she “analyzed everything to see where I went wrong,” Shakenya says. “And once I found out where that was, I immediately got back to work.” She stayed up late many nights, cutting, pinning and sewing. “I started with the bottom of the dress first because it was the most difficult and the biggest part,” she says. “I then moved to the top with my mesh and my diamond appliqué.”
Delicate materials that require special handling, she learned. “There were many times when I accidentally ripped fabric or my stitches weren’t complete, causing me to have to start over,” Shakenya said.
But once she saw everything beginning to start to come together she “was joyous. I actually saw a dress appear that I had made from start to finish,” Shakenya said. “It was definitely a process but I can say I got it done.”
And how did everyone react when they saw the gown? “My family and friends were speechless,” Shakenya said. “They couldn’t believe I’d made it from start to finish because I didn’t let anyone see my progress...And the prom was great! It was definitely an event I will remember and cherish years from now.”
Her cousin couldn’t be prouder. “Shakenya is amazing,” Stadard says. “She worked so hard on this and we are all just so very proud of her.”
Shakenya, who has been accepted to the University of South Carolina, plans on pursuing a career in fashion and business.