That summer, for the second time, I hitch-hiked (once again, without my parents’ knowledge; they thought I was traveling by Greyhound bus) to Washington State to work for the Green Giant Company.
I had enjoyed my work there the previous summer and knew it paid far more than I could make elsewhere.
Of course, the work was hard and the hours long. Rumor had it that the general manager preferred to hire fellows from the East coast because, having traveled that far, we likely would stay the course.
They guessed wrong in one case. Three football players from Western Carolina University drove to Dayton that summer, found the work too hard, and promptly packed up their belongings and returned home.
Playing football must be easier than working 12 hours a day. (It was true that most of us lived on the East coast.
Probably their employment opportunities went to universities in the East. I never met anyone who lived anywhere near Washington.)
Arriving early, I was able to work for a week or so at the center at which trucks unloaded newly picked peas into four-section hoppers.
Each of us young fellows was responsible for the output from our assigned hopper.
Once the peas were shelled and came down the chutes stacked in wooden boxes, my job was to place them on a pallet five or six boxes high and perhaps six or eight per tier.
The first several levels were not difficult.
Eventually, I had to lift the heavy boxes almost head high. At 4:00 one morning, when I thought it would be impossible to lift and position even one more box, the truck dumping the peas into my hopper backed into it and put it out of commission. Before it could be repaired, my shift ended. I survived another night!
Once the canning plant began, I was housed inside, operating one of eight machines that spewed forth cans of peas, which were destined to be cooked in huge vats.
My machine was old and frequently broke down for hours at a time, requiring the services of some harried mechanic.
At first I offered to help the other seven employees, but my supervisor said they didn’t need any assistance.
I should just wait until my machine was repaired.
When he asked what I did back home, I told him I was a teacher and needed the money to return to college for more training.
He liked that answer and even agreed that whenever my machine was broken, I could read a book.
Happily, I became acquainted with the town library in Dayton (a small town in the southeast corner of the state).
I remember having time to read Boswell’s Life of Johnson and the Pepys Diaries, as well as other books.
Even though I did not keep a formal diary, the journals I read may have stimulated my compulsive interest in documenting information.
My work schedule was 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week. Fortunately, (probably because the supervisor liked me), I was asked to work 15 minutes extra each morning, hosing down the eight machines between shifts.
Then I would drag myself several blocks to the second-floor room which I had rented and grab a bite to eat.
My landlady had set a floor fan at the foot of my bed to counteract the heat, and I had no trouble sleeping all day.
There are many memories about my hitch-hiking trips to Washington State and back home as well as my experiences on the job, but they are unrelated to my stories as a teacher.
What is relevant is the time, I spent reviewing everything I had done wrong (or left undone) as well as what I had learned from Miss Averitt, my supervisor, and Mr. Moretz’s answers to my letters during my first year.
I made a number of decisions about how I would like to handle situations differently.
In my head, at least, I made some serious changes, which meant that at the very least I would begin my second school year with some specific plans and control the circumstances rather than have them control me.
I also spent time wondering how I had become a teacher when that had not been my intention.
My background did not have “TEACHER” written on it.