(Part 3 of a 4-part series)
With these principles in mind, let us consider some responses to the issues addressed in the two previous weeks’ issues of The Lee County Observer. Hopefully, you saved the previous issues and can refer to them for the specific topics. The first five are included in this column, and four more in the final column.
1. If, for instance, we cannot expect boys to perform as well as girls in language areas, can we excuse poor achievement by children of color, children with a variety of learning disabilities, children from low-economic backgrounds? Operating on such beliefs becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy: I don’t expect much and get just what I anticipated, which then, in a vicious cycle, proves that I was correct in my misbeliefs!
2. Regarding the birth order, to suspect the “baby” or the singleton as being especially prone to wallow in a potpourri of excuses, let me suggest that one could just as well suggest that one should not expect much from a firstborn (on the grounds that the parents really didn’t have much expertise in rearing the child and thus used a hit-or-miss approach to parenting).
In contrast to an only child, one could just as well insist that having several children (i.e., “the more, the merrier”) is an explanation for low achievement. The possibilities that siblings learn from each other and that parents learn from their initial mistakes disappear into the ether. Holding a child into an infantile position to satisfy parental wishes is a dead-end street to independence and self-direction.
3. Are teachers too “hard” on children? Are expectations too high? The requirements of most jobs, higher education study, and existence in the everyday humdrum of life are far more extensive than were those of a previous generation, the one during which parents were involved. All one needs to do is consider all the expectations that today’s adults must meet — and then reflect how they will continue to increase before the child completes his formal education.
In terms of reading, the adult should be able to read the literature relating to medications being prescribed, understand the warning and information labels on food products, compare two insurance policies or purchase or loan or possibilities with their fine print comments, understand credit card debt requirements and interest payments, follow manuals of instructions for products and job performances and drivers’ written tests. In terms of math, the adult must be able to develop and live by a budget in which income at least equals expenditures, wants are distinguished from wishes, and understand banking practices and saving accounts. And you probably can think of more examples.
4. Are educators “picking on” your child? While the possibility, however remote, does exist, logic (wisdom) suggests otherwise. Teachers have enough responsibilities without having to add parental complaints to their list. You might consider whether several children (if you have two or more) sometimes complain that one or the other is picking on them.
Surely you are aware that there is another side to the story. A teacher who compliments and rewards well-behaved students can be accused of picking on someone who goofs off. A teacher who calls out a child who frequently misbehaves can be falsely accused of picking on that child, especially if he can name an occasion when a well-behaved child is not called down (perhaps because the teacher did not observe that situation).
Teachers and parents are alike in one regard: they will tolerate an undesirable situation until its frequency becomes intolerable. It would be well while to consider that “picking on” a child is more a matter of responding to an overwhelming behavior pattern.
5. A doctor prescribes medication: take two pills daily, one in the morning and one in the evening. The patient decides that the prescription only requires following the directions five days a week. That decision, of course, is nonsense. A healthy patient would never engage in such an unwise decision. Yet, allowing the child to skip the afternoon and evening medications is tantamount to undoing the potential effectiveness of the part-time adherence to the health regimen. Suppose the child skipped evening meals and those on the weekends. Would they be appropriate, or would they be very unwise and detrimental to the child’s health?
Think about your own family and decide how the comments apply to you and yours. Next week we will conclude this series.