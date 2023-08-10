A handful of local track athletes recently competed at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Iowa.
Five members of the Columbus Parker Track team qualified for the Junior Olympics Games, held July 31-Aug. 5 at Drake University in Des Moines. Of the five who qualified, three placed in the top 50 in the country in their respective events.
Christian Boulware, 16, placed in both the shot put and discus events. In the boys 15-16-year-old discus, Boulware finished 38th out of 57 participants, with a throw of 110-7. He also finished 43rd out of 62 participants in the shot put, with a throw of 36-9.
In the boys long jump for those ages 8 and under, Joshua Chambers, 8, finished 38th out of 74 competitors, clearing 10-6.75.
In the girls long jump for 9-year-olds, Kamille Hayden finished 48th out of 72 jumpers, clearing 9-8.
Both Ayden Alexander, 13, and Ethan Wesseh, 18, also qualified for the Junior Olympics, but didn’t record a height or start in their respective events, the 100-meter hurdles and high jump.
In addition to competing in their events, the local athletes participated in the AAU Jr. Olympics opening ceremony parade representing South Carolina.
“We have a young team,” said Eugene Wallace, Columbus Parker Track Club executive director. “I think they performed well. All the kids that went got a lot of experience.”
The club thanked Founders Federal Credit Union for its donation to help the athletes get to Iowa.
Regional standings
To qualify for the Junior Olympics, all five of the athletes finished within the top six at the AAU District 8 Regional championship with South Carolina and Georgia. The event was held June 29-July 2 in Grovetown, Ga.
At the regional event, Boulware finished second in the discus with a toss of 112-2, and fourth in the shot put with a throw of 37-7.
Hayden finished third for girls in the long jump with at 10-3, and Chambers finished fourth, going 10-9.
In the high jump, Wesseh finished fourth, clearing 5-6.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Alexander finished fifth with a time of 20.21.