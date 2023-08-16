What’s happening in Lee County
• Let’s get empowered conference! One Step Christian Ministries Women’s Department will be sponsoring a Denim & Pearl’s Women Empowerment Conference with focus topics on Finances, Family and Faith on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. at Dennis Community Center, 410 West Cedar Lane, Bishopville. Three women of power will be speaking: Ms. Tinisha Springs, Rock Hill; Dr. Selena Myers, Sumter; and Minister Kimberly Mack, One Step Christian Ministries, Bishopville. There will be a delicious meal, door prizes, vendors, praise and worship, and the word of God. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, please contact Pastor Sheila Neal at 803-586-9924.
• Joy Fest will be held at New Life Praise Temple, located at 955 Highway 15 North, Bishopville on Saturday. Aug. 19, beginning at 5 p.m. Come join us as we praise and worship the Lord through songs. Please contact Valerie Layne at 803-229-0091 to register as a group or individual.
• Lee County School District school uniforms will be available for purchase at the district office beginning Aug. 16 on Wednesdays only. Items are $5 each.
• There will be a Lee County 250 Committee public information meeting at the S.C. Cotton Museum/Veterans Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.
• The regular meeting of the Lee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. If you would like to attend this meeting and need information or assistance, please call 803-484-9473 extension 229.
• Lee County Relay for Life is back! This year’s event will be held on Aug. 18 from 5-11 p.m. If you are, or if you know a cancer survivor, please share this information. The survivors’ banquet will be held on Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 229 Church St. Also, it’s not too late join the event by forming a team! For more information, contact Barbara Simon at 803-651-1994.