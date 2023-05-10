BISHOPVILLE — The Lee Academy varsity baseball team defeated Clarendon Hall 15-2 on Tuesday, allowing the Cavs to advance to the SCISA 2A state semifinals. The Cavs also defeated Clarendon Hall 10-1 a day earlier.
The Cavaliers took on Calhoun Academy Monday at home. (Results of that matchup were not available at press time.)
On Tuesday, eight runs in the sixth innings helped propel the Cavs to victory. Jesse Bowers finished the game with three hits, one a homerun, two RBIs and three runs scored. Lance Freidenberger tripled and drove in three runs; Hampton Gaskins had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Clayton Catoe had three hits, drove in two and scored once. Cole Thompson had two RBIs.
Logan Arrants got the win on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batter, striking out nine.