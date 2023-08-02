BISHOPVILLE — There’s a whole lot of excitement building about a nationwide event that will take place in just under three years. On July 4, 2026, our nation will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The buildup to that historic milestone is providing an opportunity for communities to reflect on our nation’s past and to honor the contributions of all Americans who played a part in the American Revolution.
America250 is a coalition of public and private partners all working to “create initiatives and programs that honor our first 250 years and inspire Americans to imagine the next 250.” The commemoration period began in 2020, culminates on July 4, 2026, and officially concludes in 2027.
Annie McIlhenny is chairman of the Lee County’s SC250 Committee. “I’m not an historian so that’s the joke that I’m the 250 committee chairman,” she laughs. “But when I learned what it was all about, I just got terribly excited because my childhood experiences and possibly my parents have led me to feel like I am so fortunate to be an American. Being an educator’s daughter, I want children to know how we got here and it starts with the Revolution. What made these people not want to be under the king of England’s thumb? We see it over and over and over in history—it’s human nature not wanting someone else telling you what to do.”
Beyond simply celebrating the Revolution, the commemoration is also an opportunity to share American history in ways that explore the diverse people and complex events of our country’s past, McIlhenny said.
It’s an opportunity to give a clear, local voice to the people, places, events and stories of our past, seeking out stories that have been traditionally left out of textbooks, she adds.
“More battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state,” McIlhenny said. “We want to tell a complete story of our area over the 10-year span of battles—from patriots and loyalists, Europeans (rich and poor), African Americans (enslaved and free) and Native Americans.”
She said the mission of each of the state’s local 250 commissions is to celebrate and promote South Carolina’s role in the American Revolution by educating, engaging and inspiring South Carolinians and visitors. “We want to involve students of all ages, from elementary to high school, teachers, bands and choirs,” McIlhenny said. “There is pride in remembering how far we have come as a nation, how patriots had the wisdom to form a Constitution and government that has withstood the storms of injustice, cultural changes and continues to inspire future generations to make a difference in our town, our state and our nation.”
McIlhenny says another goal is to share what is learned through talks, dramatic presentations, preservation projects, reenactments, historic research, etc.
Communities are encouraged to design their own Revolutionary Liberty Trails using maps, access and interpretation that feature significant people, places and events.
It was 250 years ago on March 5, 1770, that the first shots were fired at the start of the American Revolution. McIlhenny said more than 200 Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina and two skirmishes were in Lee County. “There’s a sign at the old library that says ‘The Battle at Radcliff’s Bridge,’ so that’s one,” she said. “We’re getting new signage put up at Lee State Park because that battle started around Pinch’um Sly Road at a branch there and Thomas Sumter was involved. They ended up crossing Lynches River at what’s called Radcliff’s Bridge and Thomas Sumter’s troops burned the bridge so that the British forces couldn’t cross.”
Another was in Lynchburg and called the Battle of Willow Grove, which used to be what Lynchburg was called, McIlhenny says. “It took place across from where the Baptist Church is now in Lynchburg,” she said. “We’re trying to get that marker restored or replaced as well.”
The Lee County 250 Commission meets regularly and is compiling a list of projects they hope to implement as they build to the 2026 celebration. They hope to “borrow” a Francis Marion, known as the “Swamp Fox,” exhibit from the Florence Museum and bring it to Lee County.
“We’re trying to find burial sites of patriots and do something in conjunction with the Lee County Veterans Museum that honors our patriots,” McIlhenny said.
The Lee County 250 Commission will continue to provide updates with information as the 2026 celebration draws closer, McIlhenny said. “We want to do some interpretive signage on how present day Lee County was involved in the progress of independence. Another thing we want to do is repaint our historical markers in the county. We want to get speakers involved, especially authors in this area who have written about the Revolution.”
She has ideas for historical plays, parades, a 250 mural painted on the side of a building on Main and Church streets and more.
The S.C. 250th Commission’s partners include the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, the S.C. Department of Archives and History, and the S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust.
“We’re using those resources to develop our stories, get the history of our area, inspire service in our community and support cultural heritage tourism and education,” McIlhenny said. “We want to educate everyone about the role what would become Lee County played in the American Revolution.”