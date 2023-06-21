It is with deep sorrow that Mrs. Peggy Gainey Kelley and the Kelley family announce the death of Mr. Ray Anderson Kelley, 90. Mr. Kelley entered into rest on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The Directors of Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home are caring for the family.
A funeral service to honor his life was held at 12 o’clock on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church. The Rev. Champ Squires and the Rev. Randy Gulledge officiated, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family received friends in the Fellowship Hall one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church or the charity of one’s choice.
Mr. Kelley was the son of the late Riva Lee Barnes Kelley and the late Hoyt Kelley. He was born and raised in Lee County. He retired from Reeves Brothers, Inc. He was a hard-working family man who loved the outdoors. He was a master gardener and landscaper.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Peggy Gainey Kelley of McBee, SC; son, Kenneth (Rene Williams) Kelley of Brown’s Summit, NC; daughter, Janice (Greg) Kahaly of Anderson, SC; grandsons, Alan Kahaly and Will Kahaly of Anderson, SC, Cameron Kelley of Colorado, and Dustin Kelley of Bishopville; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Kelley of Bishopville; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Rita (Jimmy) White and Lynn (Freddie) Woodham, both of Hartsville, SC; two step-grandsons, one step-granddaughter, and five step-great-grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Kelley; son, Todd Kelley; sister and brother-in-law, Elga Rhea and Norwood Hatfield.
The Kelley family wishes to thank McCoy Memorial Nursing Center and Cres-cent Hospice for their care and comfort. A special thanks goes to the Gainey and Newsome families for welcoming Daddy into their families.