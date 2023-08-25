Lakin Atkinson and Josey Sweat traded turns in winning medalist honors as the Camden High girls’ golf team opened the season with consecutive victories.
On Monday, Atkinson fired a 43 as the Lady Bulldogs kicked off the season with a 177-227 victory over visiting Hartsville at the Camden Country Club. The team score of 177 was the lowest single-round recorded in the history of the program.
One afternoon later, Matt McCarley’s squad traveled to Columbia and returned home with a 196-243 win over host Hammond. Playing in hot and humid conditions, Sweat fired a 47 to lead the way for the 2-0 winners.
Battle of Camden on tap Saturday: A record number of some 25 teams are scheduled to descend upon Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site for Saturday’s Battle of Camden cross country meet hosted by the Camden High cross country programs.
As many as 500 runners are expected to take to the course for the trio of races which begin at 8 a.m. with the boys’ varsity race followed by the girls’ varsity race. Due to the projected heat and humidity levels, the junior varsity race may include both boys and girls running at the same time.
Camden will be joined by Lugoff-Elgin and North Central, among other teams, on Saturday.