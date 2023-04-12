BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Members of Bishopville City Council enjoyed a fairly short meeting April 4. Among several items council took action on was adoption of a resolution endorsing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for Phase 4 upgrade of a sewer line upgrade in the city. City Administrator Gregg McCutchen said the upgrade will “probably take place in the budget year of 2024-25 but we have to go ahead and pass the resolution to move forward with it.”
The work will include a sewer line upgrade “right at the area where the bridge is at Coca Cola and proceed into Frierson Street, replacing all of the deteriorating lines in that area,” he told council. “The completion of this project will improve the overall quality of the utility service and value of the area for the entire city of Bishopville.”
The CDBG program requires a matching commitment by the city of $389,000 in cash or in-kind services, McCutchen added.
In other business, council:
• passed a 2023 Fair Housing resolution;
• heard from Pastor Kimberly King with the Lee County Faith Based Coalition in reference to closing Main Street for a few hours on Sunday morning, May 23 for a community revival;
• heard the city administrator’s and police chief’s reports;
• adopted the Santee Lynches Council of Regional Governments Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan;
• appointed Eddie Grant and Deanna Rollins to the city’s architectural review board;
• entered executive session to discuss a contractual matter regarding the police department. When council returned to open session, they approved allocating $60,000 to be used to purchase cameras that will be located at some of city’s buildings and facilities to provide an extra measure of security, McCutchen said. “Part of the funding will be coming from ARPA money that the city has received,” he added.