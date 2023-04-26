If you haven’t jumped on the Karen White Tradd Street bandwagon yet, you should absolutely check these out. Charleston history, original architecture, extreme renovations, ghosts, mystery, romance ... these books have it all. We have all the books in print and in digital format on our cloudLibrary app. We even have the first book in the new spin-off series AND we’ve pre-ordered the next one being released on May 9!
Find these and many of Karen White’s other works at the library! We love her way with local fiction. And speaking of local fiction, be sure to check out our current display of South Carolina-related books by the front door. See y’all soon!