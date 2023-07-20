It’s been just about a year since Josh Brantley raised his hand to become Mayor of the town he served previously as a Great Falls Town Councilmember, and he acknowledged this one-year milestone at the July Great Falls Town Council meeting.
Following the meeting, where he reflected on his first year accomplishments during the Mayor’s Report, Brantley said one year ago when he took office, “I didn’t realize that it was going to be a full-time job, without question.”
He said some of the things he has learned about being the Mayor of the town were understanding the process of how town government works and knowing how to “go about doing things the right way and getting things done through the proper motions.”
Earlier at the meeting, Brantley told council, “we are officially one year in, and to say it has been a challenge would be an understatement.
“Things are moving in the right direction, without question. I want to say thank you to the council for everything you have done to help support me and keep the town’s success moving.
“There have been some tough decisions and there have been a lot of accomplishments in this first year: we have a roof on Town Hall, something we’ve been trying to do for years. The insurance adjustment that e made will save a substantial amount of money for the town each year. We have brought back the Recreation Department; we have gotten new rollcarts for the town residents. And we are proud of all of the grants that we have working right now.
“We have implemented a lot of improvements over this first year, and the town is moving in the right direction. I want to thank council for everything they have done, and thanks to all of the citizens and groups for their involvement and being involved and trying to help move the town in the right direction. It’s going to take us as a community to really make a big change,” Mayor Brantley said.
One of the goals he outlined for the next year was reconstituting the town’s website. He also aid the town is working on negotiations with investors to bring something to the former mill sites; the Town will meet for a pre-construction meeting on the Republic Mill #1 site in August.
“We have a lot of grants in the works, and as much as I would like to continue to take on more grants, I feel like our plate is quite full. We need to stay steadfast on the grants we have, see them through and get them done and keep looking for more,” Brantley said.