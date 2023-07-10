The Lutz Foundation (501-C3) was established in 1995 with the purpose of endowing a foundation that would help to fund many community needs. With their support, USC Union’s nursing department can purchase items to enhance instruction and education.
Due to a partnership with USC Aiken’s School of Nursing program, USC Union was able to begin offering a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Union. In the fall of 2019, the campus welcomed their first cohort of pre-nursing students. The pre-nursing students complete prerequisite general education courses at USC Union. Each year 16 students begin their studies in the School of Nursing. Typically, the School of Nursing considers 25-50 applications during each admission cycle. Small cohorts of nursing students means more accessibility to the Union nursing staff and faculty.
The Lutz Foundation awarded USC Union a grant to purchase an Alaris System combo that consists of the central core, pump module, and syringe module. The Alaris 8015 PC Point-of-Care Unit (PCU) is the central core component of the popular Alaris System from CareFusion. It provides a common user interface for programming the various infusion and monitoring modules, which aids in reducing the complexity at the point of care. The combo is designed for the delivery of fluids or medications continuously or intermittently. It also assists to ensure the correct dose rate is administered.
The grant also allowed the nursing department to purchase a Wound Simulation Kit. The kit is a full set of artificial and realistic wounds is perfect for first aid (First Responders), army, health and safety (Workplace and occupational safety and health, OHS, HSE), paramedic training, home care, nursing, bandaging and hospital care training. It consists of traumatic cuts and abrasions, different stage ulcers, and other type of wounds that can possibly hide on the body.
USC Aiken’s nursing program is approved by the South Carolina State Board of Nursing and is fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCCNE). For more information about USC Union’s nursing program, please contact Lynn Edwards at edwar342@mailbox.sc.edu.