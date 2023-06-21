It is with deep sorrow that the Davis family announces the death of their beloved father, Mr. James I. Davis, Sr., 96. The Directors of Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home are caring for the family.
A funeral service to honor his life was held at 11 o’clock, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Andrew Church of God. The Rev. Scott Hodge and The Rev. Ron Davis officiated, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home.
James I. Davis, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 12, 2023. He and his wife, Olivia, were married on June 12, 1949, and she went to heaven in 2016. James was reunited with his bride exactly 74 years after their first union.
Mr. Davis was born in Lee County in 1927. He was a graduate of Ashwood High School. He was a member of St. Andrew Church of God, where he served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher and in several other leadership positions for many years. He was a World War II Army veteran, where he served as a paratrooper in Japan. He served as Clerk of Court in Lee County for thirty-six years, retiring in 2016, just four months before turning ninety years old. Before being elected to Clerk of Court for the first of nine times, he owned and operated City Auto Sales. He enjoyed reading his Bible daily and praying for so many people each day. He kept a list of the many people for whom he prayed. His family will carry many memories with them, but one of the most memorable will be his words, “God has blessed me so much” and “There are not many families like ours.” He was the reason for his unique family.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Olivia Turner Davis; his parents, Romaine and Mattie Davis; brothers, Everett Davis, Manton Davis, and Wayne Davis; and sisters, Virginia Foxworth and Linda Deas.
He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Davis (Jodi) of Bishopville, SC, Ron Davis (Lucy) of Sumter, SC, Reed Davis (Teresa) of Bishopville, SC; daughter, Beverly Grantham (Smylie, deceased) of Bishopville, SC; sister, Cora Lee Francis of Statesboro, GA; grandchildren, Hope Barrett (Paul), Lauren Davis, Ron Davis Jr. (Kerstin), Kelly Davis, David Atkinson (Tonya), Robbie Jackson (Rebecca), Andy Jackson, Joey Jackson (Paige), Lawrence West, Reed Davis, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Bryce Barrett, Caleigh Barrett, Kaitlyn Davis, Brett Davis, Sam Liberty, M. Liberty, Savannah Hicks (Zach), Chance Jackson, Nick Jackson, Grayson Jackson, Wyatt Jackson, Kole Jackson, Mason Jackson, Owen Atkinson, James Atkinson, Charlotte West, Rylynn West, Adam West, and Kennedy Davis.