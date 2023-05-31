One other art project came about in the spring when Miss Averitt suggested we create a mural with ocean animals. That would involve science and art and, in her clever and subtle way, brighten a dull and dreary room. We had the paper and crayons and studied different kinds of sea life, with some people doing the studying and explaining and others (sometimes my slower students) drawing the outlines (I particularly remember the hammerhead shark) and still others using chalk to color in the sea creatures’ features and the background.
Earlier I mentioned reading myths to the class. Although I didn’t have access to any of the editions of Jim Trelease’s Read Aloud Handbook, I did have the benefit of studying under Miss Beulah Campbell (at what is now Appalachian State University), who seemed to have read every children’s book ever written. Moreover, she had expected us to do much the same, and I had frequently lugged armloads of children’s books from the school library to my dormitory room, to the guffaws of two nearby students, one of whom became a district school superintendent.
At the town library I found Padriac Colum’s The Children’s Homer; The Adventures of Odysseus and the Tale of Troy and began reading it my first week of school, several pages a day. Sometimes I had to change the wording to help the children understand; sometimes I acted out part of it (although Mr. Jerry David Madden, my college professor in an elective drama course, declared in front of the class that I had no acting ability whatsoever). He was right, but that didn’t keep me from illustrating the pulling of Zeus’ beard to get his agreement and the gory details of the battle scenes. The boys were especially entranced by the latter.
I had discovered the town library (on my way to the drugstore) and arranged to check out some books. Somewhere I had discovered a volume that identified the 500 best books and listed them by category. The book accompanied me whenever I visited the library; if the title wasn’t on the list, I didn’t check it out. The exceptions involved children’s books. Many weeks later, we finished the mythology book, and I started on another one, an award-winning story whose title I will never divulge. Here’s why. I had read the book in one of my college classes and thought it informative about the time period (although totally unrelated to our curriculum) and well-written. I started reading it and encountered the unsavory character. So what? All books probably have such creatures.
However, one morning before school started, when no one else was there, a fellow entered my class carrying a gun. Never having had experiences with firearms but knowing what damage they could do and wondering why the boy was confronting me, I gulped several times. The conversation went something like this: “Oh, my goodness, you’ve got a gun. (Duh!) When the principal finds out, he’ll call the police and have you expelled from school. I don’t know what your folks will do when they find out.” He seem somewhat puzzled, the thought apparently having never entered his mind.
I pursued what I hoped was a life-saving strategy. “You know, I’ve got a lot of art paper in the cloak room. We can wrap it up and stick it in the bottom desk drawer until 3:00, when you can take it home before anyone finds out you have it. What do you think?” I also promised not to tell anyone about the gun. (Yes, I know I became an accessory to the crime, but I was at least a live accessory.)
The lad proved amenable, and I pulled a lot of paper off the roll, gently wrapping it around the gun pointed away from us. I didn’t ask if it was loaded. I should have, but I didn’t. I placed the bulky package in the bottom drawer of my desk and reminded him to come back when the final bell rang. Once again, I assured him that no one would ever know.
He returned promptly when his class was dismissed. Several of my students remained in the room so I took him aside and told him how we would retrieve “it.” We would talk for a little bit; then I would ask him to take some trash from my desk and throw it away, saying it was beginning to smell. He understood, and we covered up the crime without further ado. I never saw him again and, after more than 60 years, continue to keep my promise. Later, I asked a teacher who he was; he had the same full name as the mean character in the story. I was left to wonder if he was told some of my negative comments about the character and thought I was referring to him. I’ll never know. One thing is certain; I read ahead in the book and adapted the story as needed. I was not about to take a chance. You know what happens to rats!
However, there were several “rats” in the class, and they discretely informed me of some shenanigans that had occurred with the previous teacher. It seemed that the “three musketeers” had really flummoxed my predecessor by a variety of subterfuges. One would ask to be excused (to go to the restroom) and then would head upstairs and smoke on stage behind the curtains.
Whenever the teacher realized something was amiss, she would send another volunteer (often a fellow miscreant) to locate the missing classmate. Then two students were missing until a dependable classmate sought them out. Someone remaining in the class would complain about the smell in the pipes and beat on them (supposedly to correct the problem). The noise traveled upstairs to the auditorium, where the smokers doused their cigarettes and ambled back to the class by a different set of stairs.
If the fellows expected to play me for the fool, they were sadly mistaken. I simply announced that students should use the restroom facilities before entering my class, during the recess, right after lunch, or at play period. The first time some boys asked to be excused, my answer was “No.” When one tried a painfully “But I gotta go,” I replied, “Well, if you’re willing to stay after school with me until 6:00, you certainly may go.”
That ended that! It didn’t take very long for me to lay out some expectations (I called them rules) and to enforce them with consequences (although I probably had never heard the term).
The result was that my class was almost always very well behaved. A couple students volunteered during class to take the erasers outside and beat them against the brick wall. I complimented them on their thoughtfulness and said they could do that just as soon as the dismissal bell rang. Usually they lost interest or “forgot.”