When Paxton Media Group purchased the assets of Camden Media Co., including the Lee County Observer, it created a new website, providing free access to all PDFs of the newspaper’s content for six months. That six months has ended and a paywall went into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Existing print subscribers will need to click the “Sign Up” button at the very top right of the home page. Print subscribers should make sure that, when filling out the form, they use the email associated with their print subscription. The website and the LCO’s circulation system will “talk” to each other, using the email to marry their print subscription to online access.
Those wishing to start new subscriptions should contact Circulation Manager Linda O’Neil at (803) 339-6865. Options include:
• Day Pass — $1 for 24 hour access
• Home Delivery with Full Digital Access (In-State) — $20 for 184 days (six months) or $35 for 365 days (one year)
• Home Delivery with Full Digital Access (Out-of-State) — $22.50 for 184 days (six months) or $39 for 365 days (one year)
For any questions or assistance contact O’Neil at (803) 339-6865 or email her at loneil@thelancasternews.com.