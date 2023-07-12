BISHOPVILLE — The city of Bishopville’s police department can now keep a closer eye on what’s going on around town while keeping its citizens safer, thanks to the recent installation of several security cameras.
Police Chief J.D. Dellinger said cameras have been put up at Dennis Memorial Park, Old Grammar School Park and near the Food Lion grocery store parking lot.
“The cameras have a blue LED light on them that’s pretty visible and we can adjust the cameras to cover different areas,” he said. “The one here at Dennis can be adjusted to cover the intersection of the roadway as well as guests coming to the park.”
Dellinger said security has been a concern for some of the city’s elderly population who walk in the parks in the morning. “That’s one of the reasons we chose to locate cameras there,” he said. “Hopefully, these cameras will also serve as a deterrent to any criminal activity.”
Funds for the cameras, which employ three different technologies, including a live view, DVR or recording information, and license plate readers, were made available as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
City Council started the process of purchasing the cameras several months ago, Dellinger said. “It took some time just finding vendors, getting an electrician to put in the infrastructure and so forth,” he said.
Additional cameras will be located downtown in partnership with some of Main Street’s businesses, Dellinger added. “That way we can cover all of the Back Lot area so any activity back there will be recorded and monitored,” he said. “The goal with these cameras is to make people feel a little safer…And with the shortage of police officers everywhere, it gives us another tool, extra ‘eyes’ out there. The cameras can’t cover everything but they will sure help and people intent on criminal activity will know we’re watching.”
Dellinger said the city has worked with Lee County and Sheriff Daniel Simon to identify the types of cameras that were selected and the locations where they would be installed. He said the systems will be “integrated so that we can share these resources. That cooperation benefits both the city and county and all its citizens.”
Earlier this year, the county installed a security camera system near the interstate after the murder of a man in the KFC parking lot. In 2021, two people were shot and killed at a nearby restaurant and gas station.