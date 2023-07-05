BISHOPVILLE — It was a “full house” on Sunday, June 25 for the Open House and 30th anniversary of the South Carolina Cotton Museum. Extra chairs had to be set up to accommodate the crowd of folks who came out to celebrate and view recent updates to the museum and exhibits.
After remarks by Ronnie Williams, those attending were able to tour the museum and see original and new exhibits that trace the history of cotton in Lee County. The tour was led by museum director Eddie Grant, whose background is in textiles and who can talk about cotton from the seed going into the ground to that cotton shirt that’s sold in the museum’s store.
The idea for a museum in Bishopville originated in the early 1990s during a Lee County Chamber of Commerce meeting called “Visions 2002.” The group identified the need to attract tourists to Bishopville and since Lee County is an agricultural county where many acres of cotton is grown, a South Carolina cotton museum seemed to make perfect sense.
“I think Robert Peoples was the first person to mention the idea of a museum and I know he was the first to mention a cotton museum,” Williams said.
The committee agreed on the idea, work began, and on Sept. 15, 1993, the South Carolina Cotton Museum, Inc. was officially established.
“There’s an old saying that it’s easy to pull together a group of people for any project when it feels good and resources are plentiful,” Williams said. “But it’s almost impossible to hold that same group together when resources are scarce, the work is hard and sustainability is paramount.”
The museum opened its doors in October 1994 in the old Copeland Grocery Store on Main Street, right next to the recently renovated Opera House. In 1997, the Board of Trustees announced that the museum had outgrown the location since the acquisition committee had collected more items than the museum could hold.
In May of 1997, Gold Kist donated its 19,000 square foot warehouse, located at 121 West Cedar Lane, the museum’s current home. On Oct. 12, 1998, the new South Carolina Cotton Museum officially opened. Along with the museum, the building includes a community meeting room, a conference room and a gift shop called “The Company Store.”
A mascot for the museum, “Beevil Weevil,” was created to carry the message about the museum and cotton. The museum started opening six days a week in early 2000.
“After almost 30 years of a continuous presence, the question of sustainability has been answered,” Williams said. “The Cotton Museum/Lee County Veterans Museum is one of, if not the most, visited tourist venues in our county. And it’s still growing and getting stronger.”
To prepare for the Open House, Local artist and volunteer Jerry Law, along with Carol Scott, put in many hours “sprucing up” exhibits, organizing and rearranging.
Photographer Dusty Powers’ donated his lighting expertise and several exquisite photos of cotton that now grace the entrance to the museum.