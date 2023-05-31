The negative consequences of wealth and income inequality continue to be a problem for many working class people here in the United States and around the world There’s always been a wide gap between rich and poor. But the difference between the rich and everyone else has become more noticeable because the gap has gotten so wide and the fortunes of the rich have gotten so big.
Capitalism is the best method for generating and accumulating wealth. But capitalism as it is presently structured doesn’t adequately provide economic growth and prosperity for working class people. Here in the United States, the top 1% captured 95% of the post-recession economic growth and prosperity since 2009, while 90% of Americans hardly benefited at all.
Beginning in the 1970s, the wealth of the nation began to shift away from manufacturing and industrial production to banking, financial services and retail franchising, which added to the concentration of wealth into fewer and fewer hands of the super rich. This shift has been accelerated through corporate mergers and leverage buyouts, and a further shift to national retail franchising which created a new class of mega-corporation headed by a new generation of multi-millionaire CEOs.
This relatively new development caused many local merchants to close up shop and go out of business. The wealth once generated by local merchants is now concentrated among big chain operators like Home Depot, Walmart, Target, auto care centers, Family Dollar, Dollar General, CVS, Walgreens, Marshall’s and an ever-growing number of fast-food franchises and quick-serve restaurant chains.
Unlike manufacturing plants where profits are reinvested to create new products and hire more workers, profits from retail chains are reinvested to build more of the same kinds of stores with the same limited number of jobs, which often provide limited opportunity for advancement. Not surprisingly, the wealth created by these national chains and franchise operators is concentrated at the top of the corporate structure.
In 1980, the average salary for a CEO was 20 times that of the average employee. Today, the average compensation for a CEO is 300 times that of the average worker. Based on a survey by Fortune Magazine, a typical worker at Walmart was paid $22,100 in 2011 while CEO Michael Duke received total compensation of $17.6 million dollars.
Workers at CVS Pharmacy earned on average $43,800 (which is skewed on the high side by the salary of the pharmacist), while CEO Larry Merlo earned $12 million. Workers at Target Stores earn on average $29,000, while
CEO Greg Steinhafel earned $19 million a year.
Forty years ago, General Motors was listed as the world’s largest corporation. The reach of its industrial might through its network of plants and suppliers created hundreds of thousands of jobs, which transformed labor dynamics and created a way for working class people to accumulate wealth and move into the middle class.
Today, Apple Computer is listed as the world’s richest company and is valued at over $2.7 trillion. Reports show that Apple has sold more than 2 billion iPhones, but not one of those phones is made in the United States. So unlike General Motors of the past, there’s very little trickle down benefit for American workers from the vast wealth Apple generates on the production of the iPhone. The trickle down benefit from the production of iPhones improves the economy of China and the standard of living of the people of China where the iPhone is made.
The dynamics of labor and production and the working class wealth it created during the post war boom is no longer with us. Outsourcing and industry consolidations changed the dynamics of labor and production to the detriment of most working class people in the country.
During the 1990s, congress relaxed the rules for corporate mergers, leverage buyouts and other joint-venture consolidations which further concentrated the wealth of the nation into a smaller segment of very wealthy individuals and corporations. At the end of 2013, there were roughly 6,890 commercial banks in the United States compared to 18,000 in the late 1980s. Yet the amount of banking assets increased 4-fold, from $2.3 trillion in 1990 to $9.6 trillion in 2013.
More than 10,000 banks left the industry during that period due to mergers and consolidations, many of which were taken private through private equity joint ventures. This trend has spread across a wide cross section of American businesses changing the economic structure of the entire United States economy.
The turn of the century at Y2K brought about a dramatic shift from publicly traded companies to private equity ownership in just over twelve years. At the end of the year 2000, there were 6,639 stocks publicly traded on US stock exchanges.
That number had fallen by 44% to 3,687 companies by the end of 2012. These companies didn’t simply go out of business. It means more and more companies are being taken private or being owned by private individuals and joint-ventures using private equity capital. There’re big advantages for taking a company private.
One advantage is that privately held companies tend to pay less federal income taxes than public corporations. Profits from privately held companies flow directly to the owners who file as individuals so the owners get to keep more of the wealth that would ordinarily go to pay corporate taxes. Private companies also avoid the pressure from Wall Street and shareholders about earnings and profitability. Managers get to run the company as they see fit without analysts from Wall Street second-guessing every move they make.
And profits or gain realized from a resale after a leverage buyout are shared among the partners and taxed at the much lower capital gains rate. In 1997, there were 8,823 listed public companies in the United States. By 2012, the number had fallen to just 4,916 public companies.
So as the wealth of the nation shifted from manufacturing and industrial production to banking and financial services and retail franchising, this created lucrative opportunities for people with lots of wealth to invest to become even wealthier.
On the other hand, the average working class family with little or no discretionary capital to invest experienced a net decline in financial wealth during the same period.
Private equity funding is preferred by many investors and venture capitalists because the rewards are enormous and it lessens or eliminates the uncertainty, instability and volatility that comes with investing in the stock markets and commodity exchanges. The trend toward private equity capital is accelerating and will continue to do so. But, the minimum capital required for these types of ventures is well beyond the means of most working class people.
The current thinking among many people, including some of the world’s richest people, is that capitalism will have to be restructured. It will have to be restructured to provide better opportunities for the world’s working class to have the ability to earn, save and accumulate wealth in a way similar to how the industrial revolution improved the standard of living for the working-classes in the United States and its western allies after World War II. Most of the western democracies had their own means of production which allowed for unionization, and through collective bargaining, allowed a middle class to emerge, develop and prosper.
Today, a more than substantial bulk of the world’s industrial production is concentrated in China and among a handful of developing nations of South Asia. Yet the bulk of the capital that drives this concentration of production is controlled by the 1% of multi-millionaire CEOs and investor class billionaires of the western economies.
This global industrial tilt has skewed the ability of the working classes of the United States and its western allies and other capitalist economies to grow and prosper. This uneven shift in industrial production and output has contributed to continuing bouts of stagnant economic growth, recurring periods of recession and price inflation in critical sectors of the older western economies.
This is an unintended consequence of unchecked outsourcing that has gone awry. There are some among the wealthy billionaire class who have come to realize that capitalism as we know it has to be restructured. Otherwise, given the current concentration of wealth among the top 1% and the way the current global industrial and financial economy is structured, the wealth and income gap between rich and poor is not likely to change anytime soon. Unless we change…..things will get worse before they get better.