Eventually I asked about Billy’s name. His desk was practically an extension of mine. “Billy, why are you sitting up here?” I thought he might acknowledge his misdemeanors, hopefully not felonies, because he was three or four inches taller than I and shaved. Indeed, he was 17, and this was the sixth grade.
Billy never had a chance to answer. Instead a chorus of voices informed me that he couldn’t see well and had to sit close to the board. What’s more, I had to write “real big” on the board. I ignored the grammatical error. “Oh, okay,” I acknowledged.” Apparently Mrs. Purvis knew what she was doing. I smiled at him, hoping that would compensate for my faux pas.
I introduced myself and printed my name on the board. “Now let’s pronounce it all together so you can remember to tell your parents my name when they ask.” They did, more or less. I started collecting two pennies for milk money — some didn’t have the right change. Neither did I, so I collected the money from those who had the two cents and then luckily made change for the rest. A high school girl entered without knocking and asked for the lunch count. Fearing I might be clueless, she volunteered, “Tell them to raise their hands if they’re eating lunch here.” A real pro, that girl. I had no idea how to check to be sure the students were telling the truth.
“Where’s the money?” she asked. It was Monday, and nobody had told me to collect the week’s lunch money for some students and daily meals for others. Muddling my way through that activity, I realized I also couldn’t make change for the meals.
In retrospect, I should have asked the students to tell about themselves and then shared something about me, but I didn’t. I had heard that if you keep students busy, they won’t get into trouble. So we had our first lesson, if you want to call it that. They took out their reading books (clearly labeled Book 6 on the backs) and asked them to turn to the first story they had not read with Mrs. Purvis. Proceeding to have them read a paragraph at a time, I quickly realized that some of the children knew very few words. I put them out of their misery as soon as possible and moved on to arithmetic.
I taught the lesson at the point the children designated and told them to start solving the problems. “I’ll come around and help anyone who needs me.” Good idea? Well, it might have been if they had been able to read the problems and use the addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division facts. I hadn’t proceeded through the first row of students when there came a tapping on my door. Half the class jumped up and ran to see who was there. Apparently that was their typical response.
“Go back to your seats. I’ll have you line up by rows.” Mrs. Patterson’s students were quietly moving in a straight line down the hall when I rushed my class to follow them. I apologized and hurried to the restroom. At the door, I heard one of her boys asking one of mine, “Who’s your teacher?” The answer: “Old man Culyer.” I was not yet 21 and already labeled as an antique.
I hurried my boys through their business and lined them up just outside the door as Mrs. Patterson had done with the girls. On the way back to our rooms, she advised, “You’re supposed to take your class to the lunchroom 10 minutes after I leave. Remind the children to eat quickly and be quiet.” I hoped she meant that the students, not I, should be quiet.
Back in the room, I decided to have a social studies lesson. We were studying the Greeks and Romans. Finally, something I knew about. I made a mental note to find a book about Greek myths to read to the class. Miss Beulah Campbell, my Children’s Literature professor, had advised us to read to our class each day. That I could do. Meanwhile, I had the children look at a map of Greece in the book and listen to my discussion of the text.
Eventually another tap-tapping on my chamber door — and the faintest noise in the hall. I waited the prescribed length of time and in the meantime had the class practice lining up quietly. Once out in the hall, I stood at the end of the line to be sure everyone walked quietly without talking or breaking in line. That meant I was served last and had the least amount of time to eat. It’s a wonder I didn’t choke. I had even less time than usual because I had to introduce myself to Mrs. Yarborough and her helpers. Mr. B. N. Barnes, the superintendent who had hired me, had made arrangements for me to pay for my meals after my first check, so that at least was not an issue. It still didn’t solve the problem of the students for whom I did not have the correct change.
After lunch we had more lessons — science, spelling, writing, and English. At some point we had play period. (There was no such thing as physical education.) The boys played dodgeball but were rough in their throws, so many girls opted to stand around and talk. (Today dodgeball is criticized as a safety hazard.)
Both the boys and girls played softball and both participated in relay races. I wondered if Billy would race, but quickly found someone holding his hand. Billy’s legs were so long that he almost could drag his helper. He had the same kind of assistance when we played softball. The children had chosen teams — one boy, one girl, one boy, and so on.
When Billy was an outfielder, another child stood by him and chased the ball or caught the fly. When it was Billy’s time to bat, the pitcher moved very close to him and threw the ball as slowly as he could, right in the center of the strike zone. Billy was given unlimited strikes.
Whenever he actually hit the ball, someone on his team would grab his hand and run to the bases. Billy might have had serious vision problems, but he was treated as someone special — by everyone. He had no obvious enemies, and I certainly could see why. When play period was over, we quietly marched in a nice straight line back into the school. Reggie walked and ran with a limp, but it never deterred him from participating in foot races or relays.