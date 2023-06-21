BISHOPVILLE
James Davis Sr. will be remembered for many things during his 96 years on earth. Family and friends will cherish memories of a man who was a loving and devoted family man, a devout Christian and a true public servant.
Davis, 96, passed away on June 12, which was also the date he and his late wife Olivia were married on in 1949.
Born in Lee County, Davis attended Ashwood High School and was a World War II Army veteran, serving as a paratrooper. He served as Lee County’s Clerk of Court for 36 years, winning election nine times and retiring in 2016, just four months before turning 90 years old.
Bishopville Mayor Grady Brown said Davis was a “gentleman’s gentleman and one of the nicest and truest friends I’ve ever had. He was truly an individual who lived what he believed every day of his life. He was a devoted servant of Lee County for all those many years. He was just the epitome of what every human being should strive to be.”
Lee County Administrator Alan Watkins said Davis “was one of the most respected elected officials I have had the privilege of working with during my tenure as Lee County’s administrator. He was always courteous and positive in his demeanor when dealing with the public, staff or other county officials. Mr. Davis was an example through his actions of what government service should be.”
Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham said Davis was “always a gentleman who did his job as Clerk of Court professionally. When he met with people who came into his office, he treated them with respect and would go out of his way to do everything he could to help them. He was well thought of throughout the county and this is a big loss.”
Clerk of Court Teresa Brown said the words “Christian, family man, kind, honest, thoughtful and generous” come to mind when she thinks of Davis.
Brown, who was elected after Davis retired as Clerk in 2016, said she will always be thankful for his willingness to “help me with open arms. I know I can never fill his shoes as Clerk; however, his advice to me after being elected was twofold. First, he told me to pray every morning that God will guide and direct me. Second, he told me to always be kind, fair and treat others better than you expect to be treated. Mr. Davis will truly be missed by everyone who knew him.”
Before being elected as Lee County’s Clerk of Court, Davis owned and operated City Auto Sales. He was a member of St. Andrew Church of God, where he served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher and in several other leadership positions for many years.
Hope Barrett is Davis’ first grandchild. “I can’t imagine life without my GranGran,” she said. “He has been such a huge part of my life for 51 years. He was the most godly man I’ve ever known.”
Barrett said her grandfather got up early every morning and prayed for each of his family members, church family and friends, calling them each by name.
“A birthday never passed by without receiving a card from him, with money, of course,” she says. “Even when he was in the hospital in his last days, he made sure he got his May birthdays taken care of. He was one of a kind. I will miss him every day until I see him again. It makes me smile knowing he met my Granny in heaven on their 74th wedding anniversary. It was God’s plan all along!”
A funeral service to honor Davis’ life was held Thursday, June 15, at St. Andrew Church of God.