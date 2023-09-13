BISHOPVILLE — There’s a new ministry at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 510 Manville-Wisacky Road in Lee County. Thanks to a grant and hard work by dedicated volunteers, the church is expanding its ministry to include a food pantry that will serve the hungry in the community.
Church members like Bettye Scott said the congregation realized that “being a Christian ministry, we have to do more than just come to Sunday worship service to spread the word of God.”
The congregation had a vision of how they could better serve and the food pantry is the realization of that vision, she says.
“Our focus is outreach to not only our own community, but beyond, to make sure the needs of the people are being met—spiritually and nutritionally,” Scott says. “One of the ways we’re trying to expand is by reaching out to the community via food, nutrition, exercise and whatever we can do to improve the overall quality of life for our community members. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Scott acquired a “faith-based” grant through Clemson Extension to initiate the project, along with “personal funds and donations from other sources,” she says. “We are now official partners with Harvest Hope and it is our hope to work with Mt. Calvary Church in Bishopville and their food ministry to share some of the services they provide.”
People who live in the lower end of the county may have difficulty getting into town for the food giveaways at Mt. Calvary, she said. “We want to make it more accessible for people who can’t get into town,” Scott said.
Yancy Martin is pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church. He says the church saw a need in the community, “specifically in this area, so we collaborated with members of the congregation to see what we could do to address it. We were inspired by Mt. Calvary and their food ministry and what they have been able to accomplish.”
Martin said the church used “the people who know how to make things happen, like Sister Scott, and this is what came to fruition when we all came together through prayer and supplication and asking the Lord to guide us…So we’re here and ready to work to feed those who are hungry and be a blessing to them.”
The pantry is “just the beginning what we envision here at St. Mark,” he said. “We have to start here and be dutiful and faithful and the Lord will expand our territory.”
On Thursday afternoon, several volunteers from the church were filling boxes with food for their first event, which was held Friday. Those volunteers included Scott and her sister Shirley Graham, Pastor Martin and his wife Joan, Leroy Hannibal, and brothers Robert and Jackie Pearson.
Scott noted that Dr. Zona Jefferson and Deacon Donald Jenkins are also part of the ministry. “Deacon Jenkins, along with other volunteers, are the ones who did the work and got this pantry ready,” she said.
Graham said she is excited about the new ministry and what it will mean for everyone it touches. “I think it’s a wonderful and much-needed addition to our church,” she said.
Hannibal said he and other church members appreciate the opportunity to expand St. Mark’s outreach in the community. “We want to keep on doing better and keep on moving up,” he said.
Pastor Martin agrees. “That is our focus,” he said. “We come to church to worship and we depart to serve. What you find here at St. Mark is that we might not talk a lot but we work heavy. We have some of the most dedicated volunteers and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. It’s just an ‘ask’ and they’ll go to any part of South Carolina for the sake of ministry to make sure it happens here. So I’m grateful for the support system we have; God has been good to St. Mark. We have many people who are working together to make this new ministry happen. We’re operating not under our own volition but under the unction of the Holy Spirit and that gives us the motivating power and fortitude to continue to serve.”
St. Mark’s first food giveaway “focused on the needs of our congregation but we plan to expand into the community,” Scott said. “We have 50 boxes we’re giving out at this first event.”
Scott said the church hopes to provide services two Fridays of each month. “We’re trying to grow, spread the spiritual word and trying to make sure that the needs of the people are being met,” she says.