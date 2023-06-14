BISHOPVILLE — Congratulations to the Lee Central High School Class of 2023! Commencement exercises were held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 on the school’s football field. More than 100 graduates celebrated the milestone under warm, sunny skies with a stadium full of cheering family and friends.
Honor graduates Zylayah Williams, Alyssa Wilson and Kadaisha Hickmon welcomed everyone to the graduation ceremonies and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Memories that will be cherished for a lifetime, friendships that will withstand the test of time and facing the future with courage were the themes for the Class of 2023 graduation speakers.
In her address, Salutatorian Jaisha Hickmon told her classmates, “we’ve done it! We’ve come very far as a class and as individuals…We’re the first class to have a ‘normal’ school year since 2019…This class has so much potential in so many different areas…Even though I couldn’t wait for this day to come, I’m going to miss you all; I have so many memories of the moments we created together…So let’s cherish the memories we made and carry them with us on our journey into the future.”
Hickmon plans to attend the University of South Carolina where she will major in nursing.
Valedictorian Shadae Rembert congratulated the Class of 2023, noting “our lives are about to change. Looking back on our years of school, I feel confident in saying we are prepared for whatever obstacles we may encounter beyond our high school experience…We’re all about to take different routes…As we move forward with our lives, whether it’s going to college or into the workforce or military, always remember the words of (LCHS principal) Baron Turner, ‘Always be in the right place at the right time doing the right thing.’ ”
Rembert, who maintained all A’s in her high school and early college courses, plans to attend the University of South Carolina or Claflin University to major in political science then pursue a law degree.
The Stallion Award was presented to graduate Denver McCray, who, Lee Central High principal Baron Turner said, “made a 360. I’ve known him since he was at West Lee and I’m just so proud of what he has become.”
Turner, Lee County School District Superintendent Bernard McDaniel Sr. and Lee County School Board Chair Queenie Boyd then presented the graduates with their diplomas.
Also during the ceremony, McDaniel recognized Turner, who is retiring after 26 years with the school district, the last several as principal of Lee Central. “Mr. Turner has done a tremendous job with us and has made a major decision in his life,” McDaniel said. “It’s hard to believe such a young man has made a decision to retire but he has. On behalf of our school community, the Class of 2023, all the students, faculty and staff, and school board members, thank you so very much for the job you’ve done here at Lee Central High School. We know this is your heart. You put a lot of time and effort into everything you did—weekends, late nights, early mornings.”
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the happy graduates marched into their futures to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Editor’s Note: Photos of the LCHS Class of 2023 can be found in this week’s Graduation Section. Photos for the following graduates were not available:
Christopher Bernique, Tyrell Blythers, Ny’Asia Davis, Karmen Felder, Ky’Yanna Garner, Demarius Green, Donald Hickman, Jakira Hickmon, Hannah Isaac, Zanaia Legrant, Lilianna McGovern, Ta’Kaysia McKenzie, Stacy Miles, Tomisaac Newkirk, Kylia Tullos-Worthington, Erick Wells, Ja’Nyla Wesley, Davion Williams, Lynazia Williams