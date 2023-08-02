• One Step Christian Ministries will be having their annual end of summer vacation camp Aug. 1-3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This camp will have certified teachers assisting students with study skills, lessons on character. There will be Bible lessons, recreation, crafts, lunch and more. Location is 125 S. Nettles St., Bishopville. Pastor is Sheila Neal, 803-586-9924.
• Lee County School District Registration Dates and Times
Dennis Elementary: Aug. 3 - 1-4 p.m.; Aug. 4 - 9 a.m.-12 noon; Aug. 10 - 4-6 p.m.
Lee Central Middle - Aug. 1 - 6th grade - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Aug. 2 - 6th-8th grade - 12 - 7 p.m.; Aug. 3 - 7th-8th grade - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Aug. 4 - Late Registration - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Lee Central High - Aug. 1 - 9th-10th grade - 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Aug. 2 - 11th-12th grade - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Aug. 3 - Makeup Day - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Registration will take place in the Media Center. Please enter from the Media Center entrance in the school parking lot at the back of the building.
(Registration for West Lee and Lower Lee elementary schools was held in July.)
• There will be a school uniform sale for Lee County School District students on Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Aug. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Lee Central Middle School gymnasium. CASH ONLY. School uniforms will also be available for purchase at the district office beginning Aug. 16 on Wednesdays only. Items are $5 each.
• There will be a Lee County 250 Committee public information meeting at the S.C. Cotton Museum/Veterans Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.
• Lee County Relay for Life is back! This year’s event will be held on Aug. 18 from 5-11 p.m. If you are, or if you know a cancer survivor, please share this information. The survivors’ banquet will be held on Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 229 Church St. Also, it’s not too late join the event by forming a team! For more information, contact Barbara Simon at 803-651-1994.