What’s happening in Lee County
• First Baptist Church Relay for Life Yard Sale will be on Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. until at 229 W. Church St.
• Relay for Life meeting will be Thursday, July 20 from 6-7 p.m. at EMS headquarters, 130 Industrial Blvd.
• Mark your calendars and save the date! Tomorrow’s Leaders is planning the Lee County Wide Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Chappell Park, 397 Chappell Drive, Bishopville. Students from all schools in Lee County are welcome to attend and must be present to receive school supplies. For information or to make a donation, contact Dr. Tracy at tomorrowsleaderssc@gmail.com
• A Charity Bingo event will be held July 15 at the old Bishopville High School Gym, 121 E. College St. There is a $3 entry fee per person. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6 p.m. No one under age 6 is allowed in the Bingo room.
• The Lee County Republicans will meet Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at the South Carolina Cotton Museum. Guest speaker will be Patton Byars from the office of Senator Tim Scott. Light refreshments will be served.
• Lee County Relay for Life is back! This year’s event will be held on Aug. 18 from 5-11 p.m. If you are, or if you know a cancer survivor, please share this information. The survivors’ banquet will be held on Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 229 Church St. Also, it’s not too late join the event by forming a team! For more information, contact Barbara Simon at 803-651-1994.