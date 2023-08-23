What’s happening in Lee County
What’s happening in Lee County
• Pee Dee Math, Science and Technology Academy will hold their first pep rally of the year on Friday, Sept. 1. Parents and community members are welcome to attend. Stay tuned for more details.
• On Sept. 13, Pee Dee Math, Science and Technology Academy will host Goodies for Grandparents. Grandparents can enjoy a light breakfast with their students!
• Lee County School District school uniforms are available for purchase at the district office on Wednesdays only. Items are $5 each.
• The regular meeting of the Lee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. If you would like to attend this meeting and need information or assistance, please call 803-484-9473 extension 229.