The Chester Police Department is investigating another shooting, this time in the 100 block of Lowery Street, that took place on July 29 at 2:26 a.m.
A release from the Chester Police Department states, ‘It is with sadness that Chief Curtis Singleton shares the news of another shooting tonight in the City of Chester, SC.
‘It is concerning that our community is plagued with more criminal activity. There is not an active threat to this community at this time. We did receive a call for service at the 100th block of Lowery Street located in the City of Chester.
‘Chester Police Department has responded along with all first responder personnel. Please keep in mind that this is a general area shared with the public to establish a perimeter of a crime scene. Evidence has been collected. We do not have any fatalities to report. This is an open and active investigation.
All of our recent criminal activity is being taken seriously and given our full attention and thorough investigative work.
‘Chester Police Department will post updates as arrests and or convictions are made. As with any law enforcement investigation, comments are limited to statements of fact and the pursuit of justice for the victims and the community-at-large. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact Chief Curtis Singleton at csingleton@chester.sc.gov.’