Chester’s new Police Chief has some new ideas to turn the old First Citizens Bank building downtown into what may one day be called the Chester Municipal Complex.
Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton recently presented his vision for the First Citizens Bank building located at 120 Church Street.
The City of Chester purchased the building for $250,000 in 2020. Funds earmarked for a police substation were used for the building purchase.
Additional money from the penny sales tax was earmarked for renovations for the building, which was planned to be the new home of the Chester Police Department.
The project lay dormant for some time due to several key city positions, such as finance director and revolving door Chief of Police position. Chief Singleton is looking at the project with new eyes and a city request for proposals has gone out, containing the scope of work. As of press time, the bids were closed for this project.
Chief Singleton recently gave The N&R a guided tour of the building and talked about his vision for the space.
He said his vision does not involve tearing a lot of walls down, but rather, putting some walls up. He doesn’t build buildings for a living he points out, but he doesn’t believe the job adding walls would be as difficult as demolishing them.
Chief Singleton’s plans are for more than just a police station, he said.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but I’m bringing City Hall in with us,” he said. “If you think about it, there’s no sense in a couple of people being at City Hall (when this space is here). Also you think about the costs to operate that building. It’s old and the energy efficiency is horrible,” he said.
In the lobby of the former bank building, a new administrative assistant desk and area will be set up just as you enter the building on the right. Customers will speak with the admin assistant through a teller-style window to determine what their business is in the building. The assistant will direct them to where they need to go, or summon the city staffer or police official the citizen needs to speak to. The administrative assistant will also be set up to accept fine payments.
“The administrative assistant will be in an island by herself downstairs, but we need a show of police presence down here. She will also be the liaison for City Hall,” the Chief said.
“When you come in the building, you will have the lobby. One side will be converted for City Hall business and one side will be for the Police Department, as well as the upstairs spaces,” he said.
There are about four employees working in the current City Hall – each will have their own office.
The current teller counters will be removed and the teller space will be converted to municipal court offices, a courtroom, judge’s chambers, a clerk’s office with record storage and a jury room.
A back entrance into the bank provides a secure entrance for the magistrates, or a secure access if prisoers have to enter the court.
“This lobby is a dream space – there is still good wood in the walls and floors and it’s amazing,” he said.
Walking into the safe, he added, “Everyone asks what are we going to do with this big safe? Well, I don’t want to take away from the bank’s history. This bank has been here forever, and I don’t want people to not know that it was a bank at one time. I thought what I’d do is get a door to replace the safe door, keep the safe deposit boxes here. I spoke with people who said you could sell them, but I want to keep them. I thought we could make the safe a copier room, where everyone can be connected to the same printer. Some people further in the building might have to get their steps in to come down here, but we will chalk that up to being a wellness program,” he laughed.
“City Hall will occupy most of the downstairs – we will have the upstairs and the court area,” he said.
The Chief plans to keep the safe next to what used to be the drive-through window for the bank, but said, “I don’t know what I’m using it for yet, but I don’t want to get rid of it.”
He plans to remove the drive-through area, and has a unique concept for that space.
“I see kids over here on skateboards all the time – it’s the only lot that is level and smooth enough for skateboarding. What I want to do is add a small skateboard ramp on the back side of the drive-through space, so kids can skateboard there,” he said. He pointed to the nearby abandoned movie theater.
“My wife and my kids, we always do movie nights. I’m going to ask for permission to paint that wall, so we can show movies there for the community, maybe a couple of grills so we can do s’mores. Although this is going to be a police station and a City Hall, we are going to try to make it a place for the community,” he said. “If you feel comfortable coming here, you’ll feel comfortable talking to us. If you feel comfortable talking to us, it will help build that relationship.”
Part of the agreement when the City bought the building will result in possible the most secure ATM in the City – the First Citizens ATM located in the front of the building will remain.
The City will make reasonable accommodations to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but the upstairs is accessed by stairs or by an elevator that is not ADA compliant, because it is not wide enough for a wheelchair. Chief Singleton has a solution for this.
“If we have a person who comes in and they need to come upstairs, and they can’t get upstairs because the elevator isn’t wide enough, we just have to go to them. We have a courtroom down there that is only going to be occupied when court is in session. It can also be a secure place to take statements and things like that.”
One of the upstairs office spaces will be for the evidence technician, with a nearby safe to securely store evidence, which is exciting to the Chief. “The walls are concrete, the safe is fire resistant – it’s everything I want it to be,” he said.
Upstairs spaces will include an office for the Lead Investigator, Victim’s Advocate and an interview room. There will also be a Deputy Chief’s office with windows that provide a panoramic view of the city.
“You can get in here, look out those windows and see why you are at work. You come to work every day, you can look out and see this City, and in your mind say, ‘I’m going to do something good today.”
Chief Singleton hopes that with a strong police and municipal presence in the heart of the city means that it will attract businesses to open nearby in any vacant building space. He hopes their presence will also be good for existing businesses around there.
“If you have the kids that are here and the parents that come with them, they might say to themselves, ‘I need to run to Dollar General’ and that puts money in Dollar General’s pocket.
“And maybe we could have Food Truck Fridays in this parking lot, which would be a good thing for the community,” he said.
The new location will also be safer for his officers leaving the station, the Chief said.
“We are truly centered in the City. I have had to run code out of the office at City Hall, and getting out of there, over that hill, is dangerous. I wince every time I hear a siren or hear EMS or a fire truck coming across there in the morning, because you don’t know if someone hears the siren coming up the other way. People have their music up in their car or doing whatever it is in their car where they find peace, and then suddenly, you have a T-bone accident.”
Chief Singleton is excited about the prospect of the new police station because he says, “this is me, this is what I want to create. And this is the space for the officer that I have not hired yet – this will be his home. And this is for him, which is why I had to make it work in every shape, form or fashion.”
The Chief based his plans for the new police station on a similar layout to the police station he worked at in Forest Acres.
“Forest Acres and City Hall operated out of the same building, and you wouldn’t believe the relationship that developed. It became a family of people working together for the City.”
With the new City of Chester municipal space, Chief Singleton hopes to recreate that result.