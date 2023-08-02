BISHOPVILLE — Lee County seniors recently enjoyed a new program that combines a popular game with a little bit of exercise and education!
Bingocize is a 10-week program designed to increase physical activity and reduce sedentary behavior.
Developed by Dr. Jason Crandall at Western Kentucky University Center for Applied Science in Health & Aging in 2019, Bingocize is a socially engaging group-based program that combines exercise, health education, and the widely popular game of bingo.
And it’s a fun and affordable way to improve health and quality of life for older folks!
Laurie Watkins, executive director of the Lee County Council on Aging, said the program made perfect sense for the clients at the Council on Aging’s Bishopville and Spring Hill sites. “Very soon after I started working here it was quite evident that Bingo and exercise were two favorite activities,” she said. “When I heard about Bingocize, I knew it was the program for us. Hearing the participants say they would continue practicing what they had learned because of the benefits they had seen shows the effectiveness of the program.”
Watkins thanked the Bingocize instructors, Sytricia Price, Thomascina Bennett and Martha Brisbon, “for undertaking this endeavor and bringing it to fruition. It was such a success that we would like to offer a session that is open to the public through Lee County Parks and Recreation.”
Anyone who is interested in participating should contact Watkins at 803-483-6201 or lwatkinscoa@gmail.com
Participants play Bingocize twice per week on nonconsecutive days, with each 45-60 minute session consisting of exercises (range of motion, balance, muscle strengthening, and endurance exercises) and/or health education questions.
Janae Stowe, Area Agency on Aging Director, said Watkins and her staff “consistently strive to implement innovative programs which benefit the physical, social and mental health of the seniors within Lee County. The implementation of Bingocize has been a tremendous benefit to the 40 seniors at the Bishopville and Springhill Senior centers. I enjoyed witnessing the engagement and excitement from the seniors during a Bingocize class held in Bishopville.”
Judith Abbott is a Lee County senior who participated in Bingocize and call herself a “Bingocizer.” She said the program has many different types of exercises to help with any pain level. “I was so delighted when Mrs. Laurie Watkins told us about this program, and it was offered to us for free and with gifts!” Abbott said. “I signed up for this program and am proud to be a part of this awesome event.”
She said Bingocize has helped her with the pain she suffers with from arthritis. “I have arthritis in both of my shoulders and joints, back and knee,” Abbott said. “I couldn’t stand the pain but the more I exercised the better I felt. I am also sleeping better and will keep doing my exercises on a daily basis. I’m looking forward to the next time!”
Until then, Abbott will keep on doing what she has learned through the program. “My favorite is the ‘trunk rotation,’ ” she says. “So why don’t you join us the next time and see how great it can make you feel? Come and be a Bingocizer!”