She did not receive a life sentence but Amber Harris will likely spend the rest of her life in jail after receiving two consecutive 30-year sentences in relation to the 2021 death of Linda Robinson. She pled guilty to charges of carjacking with the result of great bodily harm and voluntary manslaughter. The sentence was handed down by Judge Brian Gibbons.
Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Heather S. Weiss presented the facts that served as the basis for the charges. She said that on the morning of August 2, 2021, Amber Harris was driving her father Fred's truck to Fairfield County for a meeting with her probation officer. She had a trouble with the vehicle of some kind and ended up on the side of the road when Robinson, who was on her way to the WalMart in Chester to get a prescription for her husband, gave her a lift. Based on surveillance footage at WalMart, Linda Robinson went inside and came back out with some grocery items.
Later that day, a 911 call came in that a body had been found on Carpenter Road. Robinson's vehicle was later discovered on James Wherry Road at about 9:30 p.m. that night, close to Amber Harris' father's house, where she had been living.
DNA evidence found on the van and later on the board that Harris beat Linda Robinson with, was shown to belong to Amber Harris. (The board and the van also had DNA from Robinson).
An eyewitness reported that he saw the van on Carpenter Road and reported that he saw a person “standing on the driver's side of the van” being dragged along. This meant, according to eyewitness testimony that Linda Robinson was still alive when she was dragged along with the van.
Weiss said the attack on Robinson came in the heat of an argument between Harris and Robinson.
Weiss told Judge Gibbons the witnesses were ready for a murder trial, and if the case went to trial, she felt sure she could obtain a conviction for murder.
Judge Gibbons said the Court found a substantial basis to accept the pleas of guilty in the carjacking charge and in the voluntary manslaughter charge.
Weiss introduced the SLED investigator involved in the investigation, as the original investigator with the Chester County Sheriff's Office is no longer employed there.
Weiss told the court that Harris has a history of drug abuse and arrests connected with that; she was on probation on charges from Fairfield County at the time of the incident with Robinson.
Witnesses gave evidence that on Hwy. 321, they saw a person move from the drivers side to the passenger side of a van matching the description of the one owned by Linda Robinson. When they heard about the later incident, they contacted law enforcement to report what they had seen.
Surveillance cameras showed the van in the WalMart parking lot “for an extraordinary length of time,” Weiss said. Cameras show Robinson got a prescription for her husband and went back to the van. She was driving at the time, Weiss said. From the WalMart parking lot to Carpenter Road is about 10-15 minute drive.
An eyewitness working nearby later observed the van stopped on Carpenter Road, and as he exited his driveway, he saw it moving slowly. Checking the view in the rearview mirror, he saw the van was stopped and then he saw a person standing on the driver's side of the van. As the van went around him, he saw the person was actually hanging on the side of the van. The eyewitness saw a person fall from the van and roll into the side of the road. Weiss said the eyewitness saw the person wasn't responsive, went to call 911, had no signal, and moved to where he had one, and called the report in. First responders showed up on the scene and EMS determined the person was deceased.
At about the same time, Vernon Robinson called in his wife as missing as she had not returned from Walmart.
“Law enforcement had the missing person report on one hand and the report of this incident on the other,” Weiss pointed out. Next, Fred Harris' truck was found. “There was still nothing connecting these incidents,” Weiss said.
Amber Harris was seen at the Probation office in Fairfield County later that day, and a neighbor remembered seeing the van at the Harris residence that same day. The van was found at James Wherry Road. SLED had processed the crime scene, and when the van belonging to the victim was found, they processed that as well.
Crime scene technicians discovered blood on the outside of the van, a little on the passenger's side and more on the driver's side on the interior of the van.
“Evidence determined the defendant (Harris) assaulted the victim, and the victim would not get out of the car and fought back, and then the defendant forced her out of the driver's side of the van, where she was hanging when the witness saw her,” Weiss said.
“Law enforcement began to put the pieces together,” Weiss said. Chester County Sheriff's deputies went to Fred Harris' residence, but no one was home. At the same time, investigators discovered a Dollar General receipt that was issued after Linda Harris' body was found. They obtained video surveillance footage that showed a male suspect making a purchase. In answer to a question from Judge Gibbons, Weiss confirmed that there was no evidence that the male was involved in the killing of Linda Robinson.
Additional evidence showed paint scratches on the outside wall of the Harris residence matched paint from the van. A search warrant turned up mail addressed to Linda Robinson, a Wal-Mart bag with Vernon Robinson's prescription in it and other evidence. At this time, Amber Harris was taken into custody and interviewed by law enforcement.
“Everything was coming together very heavy on the defendant,” Weiss said.
DNA evidence taken from the board that was used to kill Linda Robinson showed Robinson's own DNA as well as confirming that Amber Harris' DNA was on the board, in the van (outside as well as interior) and most telling of all, Amber Harris' DNA was found under the nails of Linda Robinson's right hand.
“The family said Linda was not the type to just let someone have her vehicle – she would have fought. They said she was 'small but mighty'. She fought back,” said Weiss.
“She fought to the point that Amber Harris beat her with a wooden board. Once Amber Harris got her out of the vehicle, Linda Robinson still tried to get back in, and she was dragged,” Weiss said.
“She went down with a huge fight.”
At this point, Harris began to weep, and as she dabbed her eyes with a tissue, Judge Gibbons told her, “It's too late to cry now.”
Weiss described Linda Robinson's lifelong relationship with her husband Vernon and said she was a “wonderful person who would even give a ride to someone broke down on the side of the road. Members of the Robinson family spoke in court. Her husband of 50 years, Vernon Robinson, said his wife always tried to help anyone in need, and “she ended up in her grave trying to help somebody.”
Linda's son Dale Robinson pointed to his father.
“They killed my momma, but they killed him the same as they killed her – he used to hunt and fish all the time: now all he does is sit in his house and grieve. I hope Amber Harris never sees the daylight,” he said
Daughter Angela Robinson said her mother was not only a rock of her family, but basically a surrogate mother to many others. Given the long list of offenses Harris had racked up over time, including probation violation, Angela Robinson said her mother’s killing never should have happened.
“The justice system failed my mom because Amber Harris was able to walk free on that charge,” Angela Robinson said.
“Tragic doesn't seem the right word to describe this incident,” Weiss said. The state asked the court for consecutive sentences, each at the maximum penalty of 30 years and got just that. Judge Gibbons spoke at length about the justice system and directed healing words towards the family, which included quoting Scripture. He directed his final comments toward the defendant.
“I have no sympathy or no mercy for you; the only redeeming point is that by pleading guilty, you spared this family the pain of a trial. I sentence you to the maximum sentence allowed…God have mercy on your soul.”
